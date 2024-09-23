  • Monday, September 23, 2024
Team India makes history winning double gold at Chess Olympiad

The men’s team defeated Slovenia, while the women’s team claimed the title with a 3.5-0.5 victory against Azerbaijan.

India joins China and the former Soviet Union as the only countries to win both men’s and women’s gold medals in the same edition of the Chess Olympiad. (Photo: X/@FIDE_chess)

By: EasternEye

INDIA made history on Sunday as both its men’s and women’s teams secured their first-ever gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad.

The men’s team defeated Slovenia, with D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanadhaa winning their matches in the final round.

The women’s team achieved a 3.5-0.5 victory against Azerbaijan to claim the title.

Previously, the Indian men’s team had won bronze medals in 2014 and 2022, while the women’s team secured a bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated the teams on Monday, stating that the achievement opens a new chapter in India’s sports journey. “Historic win for India as our chess contingent wins the 45th #FIDE Chess Olympiad! India has won the gold in both open and women’s category at Chess Olympiad!” Modi said on X.

The Indian men’s team defeated Slovenia with a 3.5-0.5 score, while the women overcame Azerbaijan with an identical scoreline in the final round of the event held in Budapest.

India joins China and the former Soviet Union as the only countries to win both men’s and women’s gold medals in the same edition of the Chess Olympiad.

For 18-year-old D Gukesh, who will soon face Ding Liren of China in the world championship, the gold was a significant milestone. “I am just super happy right now,” said Gukesh, who scored nine points from ten games, helping the team win 21 out of a possible 22 points.

Arjun Erigaisi also played a pivotal role, scoring 10 points from all 11 games. “It’s a nice feeling, but I don’t want to care too much about being number three or number four,” he said about his ranking in the live world rankings.

R Praggnanandhaa anchored the team until the ninth game, providing stability. Although he lost to Wesley So of the US, he finished the tournament with a win in the final round.

The Indian women’s team, consisting of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, and Tania Sachdev, defeated Kazakhstan and the USA to secure gold.

Viswanathan Anand, who has mentored several players, expressed his pride in their achievement. “It feels like a magical time for India. With such players, you know you’ll get results,” he said.

The men’s and women’s teams had both won bronze at the previous Olympiad in Chennai, and this time they fulfilled the expectations placed on them.

(With inputs from PTI)

