Suthar stars as India celebrate 600th Test with Sri Lanka win

INDIA beat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in Galle on Wednesday to win their 600th Test and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with Manav Suthar taking 10 wickets in his second Test to bowl out the hosts for 206.

India marked their 600th Test with a 165-run win over Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday, with left-arm spinner Manav Suthar taking 10 wickets to help secure a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Playing only his second Test, the 24-year-old Suthar took four wickets in the first innings before returning figures of 6-55 in the second. He helped India bowl out Sri Lanka for 206 shortly after lunch on the final day.

Chasing 372 for victory, Sri Lanka could not build enough partnerships, with Sonal Dinusha the exception. He was the hosts' top scorer in both innings.

India captain Shubman Gill called the win "very satisfying".

"We were in a comfortable position but were not sure if the match would go on (because of weather), but the team responded well," he said.

Gill praised Suthar and India's batsmen for their efforts on a wicket that was not easy to score runs on.

"He has been bowling magnificently. Looks like a very promising guy and someone who can play for India for a long time," he said.

Sri Lanka resumed the final day on 84-4. India took two wickets in the morning session before quickly moving through the lower order.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinusha had earlier added 95 runs for the fifth wicket after batting together for more than two hours.

'It was not easy'

De Silva, who had been dismissed off a no-ball early in his innings, went on to score his 20th half-century. He was eventually caught at short fine leg by Suthar while attempting a sweep against Ravindra Jadeja.

"It was not easy (batting fourth," said De Silva.

"They won the toss, got the runs on the board, and with our batting, we lost wickets and it went downhill from there."

Niroshan Dickwella, who had scored a half-century in the first innings, made 10 in the second before edging Prasidh Krishna to the wicketkeeper while trying to hit over the slips.

Suthar then took three wickets in a maiden over after lunch before claiming the final wicket of Keshara Nuwantha in his next over.

Sri Lanka lost their final four wickets for seven runs, with Suthar taking all four.

Dinusha, 25, finished with 84 after facing 128 deliveries. He hit eight fours and one six before Dhruv Jurel took a bat-pad catch at leg slip.

"We believed that we could draw the game even at lunch," said Sri Lanka head coach Gary Kirsten.

"Our instruction to the lower order batters was to bat as long as they could. We just needed one big partnership but once Dinusha was dismissed, it all fell off quickly."

Devdutt Padikkal was India's other standout performer after scoring 167 and 44 in the match following his inclusion as a late injury replacement.

"The wicket had its natural wear and tear but it was a good Test wicket," Padikkal said.

"Turned a lot more from the third day onwards. In the end it was all about who came out on top with their skill-set."

The teams will now travel to Colombo for the second Test, starting on Sunday.