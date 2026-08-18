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Pant makes history as India set Sri Lanka 372 to win

Rishabh Pant became the fastest player to reach 100 sixes in Test cricket as India were bowled out for 193 on Tuesday, setting Sri Lanka a target of 372 in the first Test in Galle.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on August 18, 2026.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 18, 2026
Eastern Eye

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RISHABH PANT reached a new Test cricket milestone as India set Sri Lanka 372 to win the first Test in Galle on Tuesday.

Pant became the fastest player to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket, reaching the mark in 89 innings and surpassing Australia's Adam Gilchrist, who took 130 innings.

The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 66 off 69 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, as India were bowled out for 193 late in the second session. Asitha Fernando took 4-31 for Sri Lanka.

Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 167 in the first innings, made 44. He came to the crease in the first over after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a third-ball duck.

Padikkal and K.L. Rahul added 65 for the second wicket, with Rahul scoring 35.

Sri Lanka took wickets at regular intervals, but Pant's innings helped India set a target of 372 with four sessions remaining in the match.

Dinesh Chandimal, who injured himself while fielding after hitting his head on the ground, was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Uncapped Pasindu Sooriyabandara was named as his concussion substitute.

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