  • Tuesday, November 30, 2021
CRICKET

India coach Dravid not worried about Rahane’s lack of runs

Rahul Dravid (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AJINKYA RAHANE’S recent poor performances with the bat are not a cause for concern and he can turn things around in a single innings, India coach Rahul Dravid said.

Rahane scored 35 and four runs in India’s two innings in their drawn Test with New Zealand, and has made only two half-centuries in 12 Tests in 2021.

“You don’t get worried. Of course you would like more runs from Ajinkya. I am sure he would like a few more runs. He is a quality player,” Dravid told a news conference.

“He has done well for India in the past. He is one of those guys who has that quality. He has the experience. Hopefully it’s just a matter of an innings, a matter of a game, where he can turn it around.”

Dravid praised Test debutant Shreyas Iyer for his 170-run contribution but stopped short of declaring him an automatic pick for the second Test.

“A young kid doing well in his first test for India and it’s not only a good reflection of that person but also a good reflection of the system,” Dravid said. “Shreyas had to work very hard and had to earn it. It wasn’t easy for him.

“We haven’t decided what will be our playing 11 and it’s too early … Our focus was on this game and when we go to Mumbai, we will assess the conditions and check people’s fitness.”

The second Test starts at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Dec. 3.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

