Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India close in on three-day win after Ravindra Jadeja destroys South Africa

Visitors bowled out for 159 and collapse again in second innings at Eden Gardens

India close in on three-day win after Ravindra Jadeja destroys South Africa

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 15, 2025. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasNov 15, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

RAVINDRA JADEJA's four-wicket burst set India on course for a victory inside three days after a bruising day two in the low-scoring opening test against South Africa on Saturday (15).

India were in the box seat after bundling out South Africa for 159 at Eden Gardens where inconsistent bounce has been a bane for the shot-makers from both sides.

It was evident in India's reply too as they managed 189 to be left with a lead well short of their own expectations.

South Africa faltered in their second innings as well and were reeling on 93-7 at stumps.

Skipper Temba Bavuma led their fightback with 29 not out and with Corbin Bosch on one at the other end.

India were one batter short in the first innings after skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt with a neck spasm, having made four.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer (4-30) dragged South Africa back into the contest after India had resumed on their overnight score of 37 for one.

Washington Sundar (29) hit Keshav Maharaj for a six but could not carry on and was caught at slip off Harmer's bowling.

Gill opened his account with a four but immediately walked off the field rubbing his neck.

Returning from a foot injury that kept him out of the home series against West Indies, Rishabh Pant (27) had the South Africa players on their toes right after he walked in.

Pant was surprised by a leaping Maharaj delivery, which he guided towards slip where Markram was too startled to react in time and take the catch.

Pant rubbed salt into Maharaj's wound by stepping out to the next ball and hitting it for a six over mid-off.

The spinner found some solace when he had Rahul (39) caught at slip but Pant scored freely.

Bosch brought relief to the South Africa camp when he dismissed Pant caught behind with a bouncer.

Jadeja contributed 27 but lack of partnerships hurt India, who folded half an hour before the tea break.

Jadeja returned to haunt South Africa with the ball after the Proteas came out to bat for the second time in the match.

After Kuldeep Yadav got rid of Ryan Rickelton for 11, South Africa's frontline batters surrendered to Jadeja's (4-29) relentless left-arm spin.

(Reuters)

india vs south africaravindra jadeja

Related News

NHS minority staff
News

NHS launches programme to tackle bullying of ethnic minority staff

King Charles leads Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph
News

King Charles leads Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph

Pakistan seal first home ODI series win against South Africa
Cricket

Pakistan seal first home ODI series win against South Africa

More For You

Reeves
Rachel Reeves, speaks at the Regional Investment Summit at Edgbaston Stadium on October 21, 2025 in Birmingham.
Getty Images

Rachel Reeves rules out income tax rise: Report

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves does not plan to raise income tax rates in this month’s budget, after borrowing costs rose earlier on reports that she had reversed plans for tax increases.

Reeves is expected to need to raise tens of billions of pounds to meet her fiscal targets, and her recent remark that “we will all have to contribute” had been viewed as a sign that the government might break its main election pledge and increase income tax rates.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us