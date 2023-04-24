India, China hold fresh military talks over Eastern Ladakh

The talks took place ahead of Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu’s visit to New Delhi to attend a defence ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

It is learnt that the Indian side insisted on resolving the issues at Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh as soon as possible (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

India and China on Sunday (23) held a fresh round of talks to resolve issues at the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.



The 18th round of military talks between the two two countries took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the dialogue said.



It was not immediately known whether there was any forward movement at the talks in the resolution of pending issues.



It is learnt that the Indian side insisted on resolving the issues at Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh as soon as possible.



The Indian delegation at the dialogue was led by Lt Gen Rashim Bali, Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps that takes care of security along the LAC in the Ladakh sector.



The talks took place ahead of Chinese defence minister Li Shangfu’s visit to New Delhi to attend a defence ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on April 27 and 28. India is hosting the meeting under its presidency of the grouping.



The 17th round of military talks was held on December 20.

(PTI)