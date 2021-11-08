Website Logo
  • Monday, November 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451

News

India calls for serious approach to climate finance

Activists from the climate change group Extinction Rebellion (XR) take part in a protest in Glasgow on November 8, 2021, during the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. The COP26 climate talks have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements stage-managed by host country Britain during week one riding roughshod over a laborious UN process built on consensus among nearly 200 countries. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA on Monday (8) warned that the lack of a “serious approach” to climate finance will jeopardise planned mitigation and adaptation programmes as well as countries’ net zero pledges.

Climate finance cannot continue at the levels decided in 2009, India said last week, adding that it expected climate finance of $1 trillion (£740 billion) “at the earliest” in view of new commitments.

Richa Sharma who is the additional secretary of India’s ministry of environment is the lead negotiator for the country. Her comments came while delivering the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) group statement at the joint stock take plenary at the 26th international climate conference in Glasgow.

Sharma said clear timelines and milestones were required to determine the exact magnitude of the new finance goal.

“Post 2020 mitigation ambition and net zero pledges require significantly enhanced climate finance. The exact magnitude of the new finance goal can be determined through a structured process, with clear timelines and milestones so that we have a new finance goal well before 2025,” she said.

“It is a simple ask from many developing country parties. Yet, what we are getting is more workshops and in-session seminars to discuss the new goal. BASIC would like to warn that lack of a serious approach to climate finance will jeopardise the enhanced mitigation and adaptation ambition as well as net zero pledges of parties,” she said.

Sharma said in the interest of transparency and enhanced understanding, the BASIC countries also call for a mandate to SCF (Standing Committee on Finance) to work towards a multilaterally agreed, operational definition of climate finance.

“BASIC nations would also like to stress that the responsibility for climate finance, as mentioned in the convention, should be respected. The CF (climate finance) responsibility remains that of developed countries, towards developing countries,” she said.

In a statement, BASIC countries said they support “strong, and credible” domestic mitigation actions by developed countries without undue reliance on cheap offsets to maintain their high carbon, unsustainable lifestyles.

Sharma highlighted that cover decisions of COP26 should remain within the confines of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement and be consistent with its guiding principles of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

She said the planet will benefit from strong implementation of the Paris Agreement.

“Nations have responded to the ambition gap in mitigation with enhanced NDCs and net zero targets. Pledges and renewed commitments are on the table. We would not like to see the enhanced mitigation ambition meet the same fate as the pre 2020 climate finance ambition. It has been over a decade since the annual USD 100 billion pledge, and the world is still waiting for its mobilization and delivery,” the statement said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan lifts ban on radical anti-France party
UK
India vows to make farming less polluting
UK
‘India decoupling growth from emissions’
News
KLM hopes India will allow it to increase flights
UK
British Army’s Sikh female officer sets off for South Pole adventure
UK
Yorkshire racism response ‘totally unacceptable’, says Leeds council leader
News
Johnson, Priti visit Neasden temple to celebrate Diwali
News
Doctor claims he was unfairly dismissed for exposing patient safety fears
INDIA
India’s latest Zika outbreak sees surge of nearly 100 cases
INDIA
India Covid hospital fire kills 11
News
Portsmouth GP jailed for stealing £1.1m from NHS to fund online gambling
News
Covaxin approval requested in US for ages 2-18
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari starts filming her debut streaming show Faadu
Bhumi Pednekar nods a no to Shahid Kapoor’s next with…
Kangana Ranaut: Padma Shri honour will shut down those who…
I am detached with the eventualities of my films: Prithviraj…
Sunny Deol set to play a retired cop in the…
Pakistan lifts ban on radical anti-France party
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE