Website Logo
  • Monday, February 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

CRICKET

India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in landmark 1,000th ODI

Surya Kumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda during the first ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

By: Sattwik Biswal

SPINNERS Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar set up India’s comfortable six-wicket victory over the West Indies for the hosts’ landmark 1,000th one-day international on Sunday (6).

Rohit Sharma took to the field as India’s new full-time ODI captain and his decision to bowl was vindicated by the two spinners as the hosts bowled out the West Indies for 176 in Ahmedabad.

The skipper’s top-scoring 60 then helped India romp home in just 28 overs on the day they became the first team to pass the 1,000 ODI milestone.

The West Indies had slipped to 79 for 7 before Jason Holder hit 57 to salvage some dignity for the visitors.

Legspinner Chahal returned figures of 4 for 49 – including the key wicket of skipper Kieron Pollard for nought – to rattle the West Indies batters.

Pace bowler Mohammed Siraj struck first in the third over to send back Shai Hope as an incoming delivery got the wicketkeeper-batsman’s inside edge on to the stumps.

India introduced spin in the eighth over and offspinner Sundar soon made it count, dispatching Brandon King for 13.

Chahal broke the West Indies’ back with successive strikes but Holder avoided the hat-trick.

Holder put on 78 runs with Fabien Allen, who made 29, to offer some resistance against India’s onslaught.

He went past 2,000 ODI runs and then raised his 11th half-century in the 50-over format but finally fell to Krishna, who finished with figures of 2 for 29.

Rohit came out attacking and dominated returning pace bowler Kemar Roach to smash two fours and one six in the 10th over.

He put on 84 runs with opening partner Ishan Kishan and made his half-century in 42 balls before Alzarri Joseph trapped him lbw, also sending back former captain Virat Kohli in the same over.

Kohli announced his arrival with two successive boundaries but got caught out at long leg two balls later.

Left-arm spinner Hosein got the wicket of Kishan for 28 and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was run out while backing up at the non-strikers end as India wobbled.

Suryakumar Yadav, who made 34, and debutant Deepak Hooda, who scored 26, saw the team home with their unbeaten stand of 62.

The hosts wore black armbands to pay their respects to superstar Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, known as the “Nightingale of India”, who died earlier on Sunday (6) at the age of 92.

The second ODI is on Wednesday (9), with all the three matches to be played at the same venue.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Women’s IPL to start ‘soon’, says Jay Shah
CRICKET
India beat England to win U-19 World Cup for fifth time
Sports
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
Sports
Pakistan paceman Hasnain suspended over illegal bowling action
Sports
Australia confirm first Pakistan tour in 24 years
HEADLINE STORY
‘Outdated status quo’ blocking racism reform at Yorkshire, says chairman
CRICKET
Giles leaves role as England managing director
CRICKET
Four Indian players Covid positive ahead of Windies series
Sports
Ratnayake, Malinga named Sri Lanka coaches for Australia tour
Sports
Bangladesh opener Tamim extends T20I break
CRICKET
Ex-Hampshire player blasts Middlesex chief’s comment to racism inquiry
HEADLINE STORY
Mahmood looks to inspire next generation of British Asian cricketers
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Gangubai Kathiawadi set for 5 screenings at 72nd Berlin International…
Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan to arrive on Eid 2023; filming begins…
Netflix pays a whopping price to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Darlings…
Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar
Rajinikanth joins hands with Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th film
Hyundai India faces boycott calls over Pakistan partner’s tweet
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE