India beat Namibia by 93 runs ahead of Pakistan clash at T20 World Cup

INDIA tuned up for their showdown with Pakistan at the T20 World Cup by beating Namibia by 93 runs at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

With the game against Pakistan coming up in Colombo on Sunday, Ishan Kishan hit 61 off 24 balls as India made 209-9. Namibia, who won the toss and chose to field, were then bowled out for 116 as India matched Pakistan in making it two wins out of two in Group A.

"The Pakistan clash will be a special one for everyone," Kishan told reporters.

"Once we get there, we'll look at the wicket, have an idea of what will be a good total and we will play accordingly."

Kishan was out for 20 in India's first match against the USA and said he was happy to score this time.

"Getting runs is always a good thing for batters.

"We have been doing well from the previous series as well, so in all these matches that we played, there has been a lot of learning and confidence which we gained."

Varun Chakravarthy helped restrict Namibia after they reached 67-1. The spinner took 3-7 from his two overs as defending champions India made it 10 wins in a row in T20 World Cups.

Chakravarthy struck with his first ball to remove Louren Steenkamp for 29 in the eighth over and took two more wickets in his second over as Namibia slipped to 86-4.

Axar Patel took two wickets with his left-arm spin, including Malan Kruger for five, when Jasprit Bumrah took a high, diving catch at short fine-leg.

Hardik Pandya then took two wickets in two balls near the end with his seam bowling, but the hat-trick was averted before Namibia were bowled out in 18.2 overs.

The Pakistan government late Tuesday reversed its order for the cricket team to boycott Sunday's match as a protest at Bangladesh being kicked out of the tournament.

India top the group from Pakistan on net run rate, and the winner of Sunday's clash will be assured of advancing to the Super Eight stage as one of the top two in the five-team group.

For India, Sanju Samson hit 22 in eight balls, and Kishan hit left-arm pace bowler JJ Smit for four sixes and a four to bring up his fifty off 20 balls.

India had raced to 100 in the seventh over when Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus dismissed Kishan with the first ball of his spell before finishing with 4-20 from his four overs.

India then slipped from 104-1 to 124-4 before Pandya, who hit 52, and Shivam Dube, who made 23, rebuilt the innings with a stand of 81 for the fifth wicket.

"Every game is important, we started a bit scratchy but we are on the road," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav after a more convincing display than the opening 26-run victory over the United States.

Pandya, who was named player of the match for his 52 runs off 28 balls and 2-21 from four overs, fell to off-spinner Erasmus with substitute fielder Dylan Leicher taking a catch in the deep. He caught the ball on the run but flipped it up inside the playing area as he stepped over the ropes before crossing back to complete the catch.