Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 06, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,876
Total Cases 35,109,286
Today's Fatalities 325
Today's Cases 90,928
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,876
Total Cases 35,109,286
Today's Fatalities 325
Today's Cases 90,928

CRICKET

India batting unit need some sharpening, says coach Dravid

India coach Rahul Dravid. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

India’s batsmen need to better seize their chances and aim for longer partnerships if they are to bounce back from their test defeat on Thursday and still win the series in South Africa, said coach Rahul Dravid.

India lost by seven wickets in the second test at the Wanderers on Thursday, which sets up an exciting finale in Cape Town next week with the series level at 1-1.

If India are to win, and in the process take a first-ever series victory in South Africa, they will need to do some sharpening at the top of the batting order, Dravid told a post-match virtual news conference on Thursday.

“The wickets in the first two tests have been a little challenging, I will give that to the batsmen. But we pride ourselves on wanting to do better and the batting unit certainly can look to maybe seize a few key moments and when we get those partnerships, maybe make them a little bit longer,” he said.

“In the first innings the ball sort of tended to kick up a little bit, but we could have probably got maybe 60-70 more runs.”

India were bowled out for 202 in their first innings, to which the hosts replied with 229. India then scored 266 in their second innings on a deteriorating pitch to set South Africa an imposing target of 240, which they reached with seven wickets to spare after a doggedly determined batting performance.

“Certainly we’d like to bat a little bit better. We need to keep improving and getting better. Maybe some of the guys who got starts could have converted those into hundreds,” added Dravid.

“I think that was the difference in the first test where KL Rahul went on to get a hundred for us and we ended up on the winning side.

“In the second test, they had someone (Dean Elgar) who ended up on 96 and they ended up on the winning side.

“It really shows you the importance, on these kinds of wickets, of one of your batsman going on and making a big score,” the coach said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Khawaja toasts ‘special’ ton on Test return
HEADLINE STORY
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over India
CRICKET
Rahane confident 240-run target will test South Africa
Sports
South African hopes and possible glory rest with captain Elgar
CRICKET
Ebadot’s ‘long story’ from volleyball to Bangladesh cricket hero
CRICKET
Thakur’s seven-wicket haul keeps India on track for series win
CRICKET
Ebadot shines as Bangladesh get first Test win over New Zealand
CRICKET
Jansen stars for South Africa to dismiss India
CRICKET
Coach Dravid hails ‘phenomenal’ Kohli
CRICKET
Kohli ruled out of second Test against South Africa
Sports
Pakistan’s ex-captain Hafeez retires from international cricket
Sports
Kohli eyes historic series victory for India over South Africa
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India batting unit need some sharpening, says coach Dravid
Khawaja toasts ‘special’ ton on Test return
Sri Lanka enters strategic oil deal with India
Elgar takes the blows to inspire South African win over…
Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights
Johnson slams anti-vaxxers’ ‘mumbo jumbo’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE