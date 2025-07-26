Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

HRW says India unlawfully expelling Bengali Muslims to Bangladesh

BSF

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at the India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari BOP (Border outpost) on the outskirts of Siliguri, India on May 9, 2025.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 26, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA has expelled hundreds of ethnic Bengali-speaking Muslims to Bangladesh without following due process, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday, accusing the government of violating rules and targeting Muslims.

The government of prime minister Narendra Modi has maintained a strict stance on immigration, particularly from neighbouring Bangladesh. Top authorities have previously referred to migrants as "termites" and "infiltrators".

Critics say these policies have increased fear among India's estimated 200 million Muslims, especially Bengali speakers, a language spoken widely in eastern India and Bangladesh.

According to HRW, over 1,500 Muslim men, women and children were forcibly expelled to Bangladesh between May 7 and June 15, citing data from Bangladeshi authorities.

"India's ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) is fuelling discrimination by arbitrarily expelling Bengali Muslims from the country, including Indian citizens," said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at HRW.

"The Indian government is putting thousands of vulnerable people at risk in apparent pursuit of unauthorised immigrants, but their actions reflect broader discriminatory policies against Muslims," Pearson added.

New Delhi has said those deported are undocumented migrants.

However, Pearson said claims by authorities that the expulsions were aimed at tackling illegal immigration were "unconvincing" due to "their disregard for due process rights, domestic guarantees, and international human rights standards".

‘They were holding guns’

HRW said it had sent its findings and questions to India’s home ministry but had not received a response.

The report documented the experiences of 18 people.

A 51-year-old daily wage worker told HRW that he "walked into Bangladesh like a dead body" after India's Border Security Force (BSF) took him to the border after midnight.

"I thought they (the BSF) would kill me because they were holding guns and no one from my family would know," the worker said in the report.

Bangladesh, mostly surrounded by India, has seen ties with New Delhi deteriorate since a mass uprising in 2024 overthrew Dhaka's pro-India government.

India intensified its operations against migrants after an April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir killed 26 people, mainly Hindu tourists. New Delhi accused Pakistan of supporting the attack, a claim Islamabad denied.

In a nationwide security drive, authorities detained thousands, with many eventually sent across the border to Bangladesh.

"The government is undercutting India's long history of providing refuge to the persecuted as it tries to generate political support," Pearson said.

India has also been accused of deporting Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar, with navy ships leaving them off the coast of the conflict-hit country.

(With inputs from agencies)

bengali muslimshuman rights watchindia bangladesh bordermuslim expulsionsundocumented migrants

Related News

Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty
Business

Reynolds rejects calls for wealth tax, urges Labour MPs to 'get serious'

Michael Ward
Entertainment

Michael Ward charged with rape and sexual assault, denies allegations ahead of court appearance

Root-Getty
Cricket

Root moves to second on Test run list as England take control

AR Rahman AI project
Entertainment

AR Rahman meets Sam Altman to build AI-powered ‘Secret Mountain’ project for Indian creators

More For You

Starmer and Modi

Prime minister Keir Starmer welcomes Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Reuters

India-UK trade pact sets path for future deals with EU, US

INDIA's trade agreement with the UK marks a shift towards opening its markets while protecting key sectors, and could serve as a model for future deals, government officials and analysts said on Friday.

The deal, signed on Thursday and described by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as "a blueprint for our shared prosperity", is India’s largest strategic partnership with an advanced economy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Goyal-Reynolds

Goyal described the agreement as a personally fulfilling moment and said it was concluded with a good rapport with his UK counterpart.

FTA will boost trade, investment and services between India and UK: Piyush Goyal

INDIA's commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be a game changer in the areas of trade, investment and services.

Speaking to PTI after signing the agreement with UK secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds, Goyal said it was “remarkable” that talks which began over 20 years ago have now led to a “fair, equitable and balanced agreement”. The signing was witnessed by prime ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer at Chequers in Buckinghamshire.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-starmer-cricket

At Chequers, Starmer and Modi interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

X/@narendramodi

‘We always play with a straight bat’: Modi on India-UK partnership

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi used a cricketing reference to describe India’s ties with the UK during his meeting with British prime minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

“There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat!” Modi said in a media statement after the talks, referring to the India-UK relationship.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India

Air India, in a statement, said the notices were based on voluntary disclosures made over the past year. (Photo: Reuters)

Air India warned over crew fatigue and training lapses: Report

INDIA's aviation regulator has warned Air India of possible enforcement action over lapses in fatigue management and training, according to government notices seen by Reuters.

The airline had self-reported the issues to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last month. The disclosure came just days after an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of 260 people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi-Starmer-Getty

The deal was formalised during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s brief visit to the UK, where he held talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India, UK sign landmark free trade agreement during Modi’s London visit

INDIA and the United Kingdom signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday during Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s brief visit to the UK. The deal, finalised after three years of negotiations, aims to boost annual bilateral trade by around £25.5 billion.

The agreement was signed by India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal and the UK’s secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds following formal talks between Modi and prime minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, northwest of London.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc