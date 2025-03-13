Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India hosts six of world’s nine most polluted cities

The report by IQAir says readings reach 10 times above WHO safe level

India hosts six of world’s nine most polluted cities

New Delhi was the world’s most polluted capital

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 13, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

DESPITE an improvement in 2024, India again dominated global rankings for the cities with the most dangerous particle smog while Chad was the most polluted country, according to a report published on Tuesday (11).

The report by IQAir, a Swiss air technology company, said India’s Byrnihat was the world’s “most polluted metropolitan area of 2024”.

New Delhi was the world’s most polluted capital, closely followed by Chad’s N’Djamena, while Dhaka, came third, ahead of Kinshasa and Islamabad.

Chad topped the rankings for the most polluted country overall, with readings 18 times higher than World Health Organisation (WHO) safe levels for concentrations of particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5) .

It was followed by Bangladesh, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo and then India in fifth place. India was home to six of the world’s nine most polluted cities.

Byrnihat, an industrial town on the border of Meghalaya and Assam states, had a PM2.5 reading of 128.2 micrograms per cubic metre on average in 2024, more than 25 times the WHO recommended level of five micrograms.

Concentrations across India were 50.6 micrograms per cubic metre, 10 times the WHO safe level, according to the report by IQAir, made with Greenpeace’s support.

The overall level was seven per cent down from 2023, but Indian cities are still suffering badly from concentrations of small particles, which come from vehicles, agricultural burning, garbage and industrial waste.

South Asia’s pollution skyrockets in winter months, and highlighting India’s struggle, the report said that Baddi in Himachal Pradesh state had an average reading of 165 microns in January – 33 times the WHO safe level.

It said five Pakistani cities saw levels rise above 200 microns during November.

The study was based on “more than 40,000 air quality monitoring stations across 8,954 locations in 138 countries, territories, and regions analysed by IQAir’s air quality scientists,” it said.

“Oceania is the world’s cleanest region, with 57 per cent of regional cities meeting the WHO PM2.5 annual guideline value,” the report said.

Bosnia was the worst polluted country in Europe, with PM2.5 levels more than five times over the WHO limit. It was followed by North Macedonia and Serbia. Serbia’s Novi Pazar was the most polluted city, the report said.

Burkina Faso, fifth in 2023, as well as Iran and Afghanistan, were not included in the report due to insufficient data.

Only seven countries had concentrations below the WHO guidelines: Estonia, Iceland, Australia, New Zealand, the Bahamas, Grenada, and Barbados. However, 17 per cent of cities studied met the WHO standard in 2024, compared with just nine percent in 2023, the report said.

Air pollution was the main environmental risk to health in 2021, responsible for 8.1 million premature deaths worldwide, according to estimates in the “State of Global Air 2024” report carried out by the Health Effects Institute and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. (AFP)

indianew delhipollutionsmogair pollution

Related News

Alia Bhatt opens up on ADHD, anxiety & motherhood: “I’m doing it my way”
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt opens up on ADHD, anxiety & motherhood: “I’m doing it my way”

Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian spills on Kris Humphries £1.5M engagement ring drama: “I paid for most of It”

Arctic air

Arctic air brings brings cold snap to UK, weather warnings issued

More For You

Tamil Nadu Education

Tamil, one of the oldest living languages in the world, is a source of pride for the state’s people

Getty images

Education or imposition? Tamil Nadu battles India government over Hindi in schools

A war of words has erupted between Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin and the federal government over the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends a three-language formula in schools, with two of the three being native to India. Stalin has voiced strong objections, claiming that the policy could lead to the imposition of Hindi, a northern Indian language, in non-Hindi-speaking states like Tamil Nadu. The issue has reignited old tensions between southern states and the central government over the privileging of Hindi.

Historical resistance to Hindi

Tamil Nadu has a deep-rooted history of opposing the promotion of Hindi, dating back to the 1960s. Protests broke out in the state when the federal government attempted to make Hindi the sole official language, leading to a compromise that allowed the continued use of English. Language in Tamil Nadu is not merely a means of communication but a powerful symbol of cultural identity. Tamil, one of the oldest living languages in the world, is a source of pride for the state’s people. As a result, any perceived threat to its prominence is met with strong resistance.

Keep ReadingShow less
New Political Party Emerges as Bangladesh Student Leaders Unite

Nahid Islam, convener of the newly formed Jatiya Nagarik Party, addresses supporters as students shout slogans during the party’s launch in Dhaka last Friday (28)

Bangladesh student leaders unveil new political party

BANGLADESHI students who played a key role in overthrowing the government last year unveiled a new political party last Friday (28), the latest outfit to join the fray ahead of expected elections.

The party includes key organisers from the powerful Students Against Discrimination (SAD) group that spearheaded the uprising which ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bangladesh student leaders

Sarjis Alam speaks at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday (24)

Bangladesh student leaders gear up for political takeover

Eastern Eye

BANGLADESHI students who led the uprising that overthrew the government last year said on Monday (24) that they would forge a new political party as the country readies for expected elections.

Members of the powerful Students Against Discrimination group are now in the government cabinet, including Nahid Islam, in charge of the telecoms ministry, Asif Mahmud, holding the sports portfolio, and special adviser Mahfuz Alam.

Keep ReadingShow less
India fines BBC

Tax authorities raided the BBC’s New Delhi office in February 2023

India fines BBC over foreign exchange violations

Eastern Eye

INDIA’S financial crime fighting agency has fined the BBC £314,510 for alleged foreign exchange violations in the country, three government sources told Reuters.

The agency, India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), opened an investigation into the BBC in April 2023 under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, two months after tax authorities searched the broadcaster’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai.

Keep ReadingShow less
kumbh-mela-getty

Pilgrims take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri during the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on February 26, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Maha Kumbh Mela concludes with final bathing rituals on Maha Shivaratri

INDIA's Maha Kumbh Mela festival concludes on Wednesday, marking the end of six weeks of religious ceremonies. Organisers say hundreds of millions of devotees attended the event, which featured ritual river bathing in Prayagraj.

The festival, held in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed two stampedes that resulted in dozens of deaths. However, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the event a success, reinforcing its emphasis on Hindu traditions and religious gatherings.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc