In third England ODI, Bangladesh wins toss, chooses to bat

The ODI series is significant for England’s preparation for the World Cup in India

2023 Bangladesh tour ODI England squad – Image Credit: Twitter @englandcricket

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

On Monday (06), Bangladesh’s captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final one-day international against England in Chittagong.

Despite leading the series 2-0, England made a few changes to their squad, bringing back all-rounder Chris Woakes and fast bowler Jofra Archer, while handing 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed his ODI debut.

Mark Wood and Saqib Mahmood were rested, and Will Jacks was ruled out of the remainder of the tour due to a thigh injury.

The ODI series is significant for England’s preparation for the World Cup in India, particularly in gaining valuable experience on spinning, low-bounce South Asian wickets.

Bangladesh, who had lost their first home ODI series in over six years after going 2-0 down, rested fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and brought in Ebadot Hossain as their only change.

Bangladesh scored 246 runs before being all out in 48.5 overs. Shakib Al Hasan scored 75 runs, Mushfiqur Rahim scored 70 runs, and Najmul Hossain scored 53 runs. J. Archer took 3 wickets for 35 runs, Adil Rashid took 2 wickets for 21 runs, and S. Curran took 2 wickets for 51 runs.

The teams are as follows:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (Capt), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer

The umpires for the match are Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI) and Gazi Sohel (BAN), the TV umpire is Masudur Rahman (BAN), and the match referee is Javagal Srinath (IND).

With inputs from AFP