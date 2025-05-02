Skip to content
Imtiaz Ali exclusive interview: 'Many things you do as a filmmaker are subconscious'

The filmmaker opens up about emotional distances in his movies, his segment in My Melbourne, and why belonging still eludes his characters.

imtiaz ali

Imtiaz Ali reflects on the themes of identity, belonging, and emotional displacement at the 27th UK Asian Film Festival

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai

There’s a peculiar magic in the way Imtiaz Ali speaks: soft, measured, and thoughtful, like someone tuned in to the quieter corners of the human experience. Few storytellers chart that emotional topography of longing quite like him. In his world, love is rarely convenient, and home is more a feeling than a place. So, it feels almost inevitable that his latest creative chapter plays out in My Melbourne, an anthology that threads together themes of race, migration, identity, and emotional displacement through a diasporic lens.

The irony of home in Jules

Ali’s segment, Jules, explores an unlikely friendship between two women: one a newlywed food blogger recently arrived in Melbourne, the other a woman living on the streets. “Belonging is such a tricky thing,” he says. “You’ve got to belong to somebody before they belong to you.”

On paper, the differences are stark—one woman has a house, a job, and a mapped-out life; the other, only the pavement. But as Ali puts it, “The one who is supposed to be homeless feels more at home. Melbourne is hers. And the one who’s moved there with all the external trappings of security feels like she doesn’t belong.”

imtiaz aliImtiaz Ali discusses the complexities of diaspora stories in 'My Melbourne'Getty Images


In classic Imtiaz fashion, the paradox is where the soul of the story lives. “That’s the ironic and beautiful question the film explores,” he says. “You can have everything society says you need and still feel like you don’t belong.”

Broadening his horizons

Known for crafting intimate stories of the soul in Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway, My Melbourne nudged Ali into unfamiliar terrains of race, class, and displacement. He welcomed the shift. “I hadn’t engaged with these themes so directly before,” he says. “But the experience really broadened my horizons.”

In Melbourne, Ali was struck by the ways identity takes shape in public. “I saw the Gay Pride parade. I saw people of extremely diverse genders just... being. It wasn’t just about gender. It was about defying categorisation,” he says. “For me to understand and accept people of so many different types, it was eye-opening.”

The anthology as a mirror

This was Ali’s first time working within an anthology. Though he didn’t direct Jules, he creatively helmed the project. Observing the other filmmakers up close offered a rare window into their creative instincts. “Usually, directors don’t get to work with other directors,” he smiles. “You might be friends, but you never get to see what they catch first, what they leave for later. It was fascinating.”

He likens it to watching a story grow in real time, seeing the same core interpreted through different emotional logics. “It was very enchanting,” he says, “like peeking into another director’s kitchen.”

The beauty of barriers

Ali’s films are dominated by symbolic distances like windows, train compartments, and balconies. When I mention his love for the iconic balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet, he chuckles. “Many things you do as a filmmaker are subconscious,” he admits. “But yes, Romeo and Juliet’s balcony scene, it’s very famous. But as I look along, I feel like my stories also have those moments and spaces.”

Whether it’s the train window in Rockstar or a bus scene in Tamasha, Ali seems instinctively drawn to the emotional tension in physical space. “Separation makes longing palpable,” he says. “There’s just something about it.”

Afterlife of stories

In today’s hyper-connected world, his films often find second lives online through memes, reels, fan theories and dissections. But Ali doesn’t linger in that space. “I don’t deliberately let go of a film,” he says, “but when you start doing something else, you’re naturally no longer as involved in the previous one.”

He finds the digital discourse fascinating but detached. “There are people who are on fan pages of film personalities and haven’t even seen their films. They just want to associate. That’s the thrill. But I’m more interested in people who actually watch the films, who feel them.”

Fahadh Faasil rumour: What’s the real story?

Towards the end of our conversation, I ask about the much-whispered collaboration with Fahadh Faasil. He smiles, offering little. “Right conversations happened,” he says. “But it was always slated for later. I’m doing another film now so that’s the one I’m really concentrating on.”

imtiaz aliIn 'My Melbourne,' Imtiaz Ali delves into the complexities of race, class, and emotional displacementGetty Images


A wanderer’s compass

In the end, Imtiaz Ali remains who he’s always been: a seeker. Whether through the eyes of a newly-arrived bride in Melbourne or a drifting soul in Himachal, his stories echo with the ache of those searching for something undefined but deeply felt.

As our chat winds down, he leans back, thoughtful. “The irony is,” he says, almost to himself, “the more you travel, the more you realise you don’t belong anywhere.”

Maybe that’s the point. Maybe belonging was never the destination, just the road itself.

anthologydiversityjulesmy melbournecollaborationdirectoruk asian film festivalimtiaz ali

Mitul Patel brings raw emotion to the screen with ‘Mercy’

At just 21, debut director Mitul Patel brings raw emotion to the screen with ‘Mercy’

Instagram/Mitul Patel

Mercy: The emotional drama taking the UK Asian Film Fest by storm

Filmmaker Mitul Patel fell in love with cinema at a young age, and it had such a positive impact on him that he wanted to recreate that same feeling for others by telling his own stories. The Indian talent made the leap from acclaimed short films to directing his debut feature, Mercy, at just 21 years old.

The story of a devoted son faced with the life-altering dilemma of ending life support for his sick mother will screen in London at this year’s UK Asian Film Festival, which runs from 1–11 May. Patel is looking forward to Mercy’s global release and is already planning several projects, including another feature and a fictional series.

Nikesh Patel’s career from 'Starstruck' to 'The Devil’s Hour'

Nikesh Patel

Nikesh Patel’s career from 'Starstruck' to 'The Devil’s Hour' and his return to theatre

If there is one word that defines Nikesh Patel’s acting career, it is unpredictability.

From romantic comedies to psychological thrillers, classical theatre to contemporary, boundary-breaking roles, Patel has quietly carved out a unique space for himself in British entertainment. Never one to be pigeonholed, the versatile British Asian actor has played everything from a top movie star in Starstruck to a detective with a fear of blood in The Devil’s Hour. Now, he is back where it all began – on stage – in a role that challenges both him and his audiences in all the best ways.

Russell Brand sexual assault case

Russell Brand arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face multiple sexual offence charges

Getty Images

Russell Brand granted bail after being accused of dragging woman towards men’s toilet in sexual assault case

Russell Brand has appeared in a London court after being formally charged with multiple sexual offences involving four women, spanning incidents alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.

The 49-year-old comedian and former broadcaster is accused of five offences: rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault. The charges include allegations that Brand dragged a woman by the arm towards a men’s toilet and groped another by touching her breasts without consent.

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world’s 4th richest actor

Shah Rukh Khan: The Bollywood Megastar Who Outshines Hollywood with a £700M Fortune

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan becomes world’s 4th richest actor with £700 million fortune

Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven he’s in a league of his own, not just in Bollywood but globally. According to Esquire’s newly released list of the world’s wealthiest actors, Khan holds the fourth position with a net worth of £700 million (₹7,400 crore). He’s the only Indian on the list, ranking ahead of Hollywood big names like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Tom Hanks.

While Khan’s cinematic appeal remains unmatched, his financial success isn’t solely tied to movie roles. In 2023, his films Pathaan and Jawan were box office juggernauts, collecting over £190 million (₹2,000 crore) worldwide. But beyond the silver screen, he’s built a business empire that includes Red Chillies Entertainment, a top-tier production house, ownership in cricket franchises, and a long list of endorsement deals with major global brands.

Wes Anderson

'The Archives' will be on display from 21 November 2025

Getty

Wes Anderson exhibition to feature Grand Budapest Hotel model in London at Design Museum

A model of The Grand Budapest Hotel will be among more than 600 objects featured in a major new Wes Anderson exhibition opening at the Design Museum in London later this year.

Titled Wes Anderson: The Archives, the retrospective has been developed by the museum in collaboration with the acclaimed American filmmaker and La Cinémathèque française. It is set to open on 21 November 2025 and will explore Anderson’s distinctive visual style, detailed craftsmanship, and storytelling across his career.

