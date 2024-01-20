Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Imran Khan’s party says candidates kidnapped, harassed

Beleaguered Khan, the PTI, its leaders, and candidates backed by the party have constantly faced hurdles ahead of the February 8 general elections

Imran Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice) speaks to the media after casting his vote at a polling station during the general election in Islamabad on July 25, 2018 (Photo credit AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The political party led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged on Friday (19) that Pakistani intelligence agencies are engaging in the overt abduction and harassment of candidates supported by the party in the run-up to the general elections scheduled for February 8.

A spokesperson of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said that former lawmaker and PTI-backed candidate Khayal Ahmad Kastro from Faisalabad, some 130 km from Lahore, was allegedly abducted by the personnel from the intelligence agencies.

“Mr Kastro was abducted in full view of camera outside a district court in Faisalabad by plain clothes persons,” the PTI spokesperson said.

PTI secretary general Omar Ayub said, Kastro was abducted by unknown people in broad daylight “even after securing bail from the court, which is highly condemnable.”

Beleaguered Khan, the PTI, its leaders, and candidates backed by the party have constantly faced hurdles ahead of the February 8 general elections.

The party has lost its election symbol of ‘bat’ and nomination papers of Khan and other prominent leaders have been rejected by the election commission.

Khan and many other leaders are in Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi facing multiple cases.

After Friday’s alleged abduction, the party claimed that with this kind of situation, the troubles for party-backed candidates are not over despite being contesting independently.

“There is no justice or rule of law in Pakistan as the PTI candidate was abducted outside the court. There is no level playing field for the PTI,” he said and added, that the state is using every fascist tactic to keep the PTI out of polls.

The PTI-backed candidates are also not being allowed to run an election campaign as police and agencies pick up those who launch any political activity in the constituency, he said.

After the PTI was deprived of its iconic symbol of the cricket bat by the three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa for not holding intra-party elections as per law, PTI supremo Khan had accused CJP Isa of playing at the hands of the military establishment to benefit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) founder Nawaz Sharif by ousting his party from upcoming polls.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples
News
Tata Steel to shut down UK blast furnaces, up to 2,800 job losses expected
News
British Sikhs urge Macron to ‘pull out’ of India’s Republic Day parade
News
Michelin-starred restaurant owner arrested for spiking woman’s drink
News
Haley and Trump set for face off in New Hampshire
News
Pakistan missile strike on Iran kills three women, four children
News
Indian Americans rise in US politics amid community fissures
INDIA
Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed twice in 2022, new data reveals
News
Sunak’s Rwanda bill faces crucial vote following resignations of Tory deputy chairmen
HEADLINE STORY
REVEALED: Asian subpostmasters faced racist abuse and injustice
News
Pakistan warns of ‘serious consequences’ after Iran air strike kills two kids
News
The Met to initiate war crimes probe against Israel
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW