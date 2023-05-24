Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

ASIA

IMF asks Sri Lanka to speed up debt restructuring

The new government secured a $2.9bn (£2.33bn) bailout from the IMF in March under a 48-month programme

Sri Lanka’s austerity measures will be another blow for the common man

By: Eastern Eye

The International Monetary Fund asked Sri Lanka on Tuesday (23) to speed its debt restructuring and warned any delays could undermine efforts to overcome the country’s worst economic crisis.

Sri Lanka expected a quick deal with creditors shortly after defaulting on its $46 billion (£37.03bn) foreign debt in April last year, but restructuring talks began in earnest only last month.

The economic crisis led to severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines last year and triggered months of protests that led to the toppling of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July.

The new government secured a $2.9bn (£2.33bn) bailout from the IMF in March under a 48-month programme that commits Colombo to painful reforms. Colombo has doubled taxes and announced it is selling off state enterprises to boost the balance sheet, but the IMF said more needed to be done.

“The mission discussed additional fiscal efforts that will be critical to ensure successful revenue mobilisation,” the IMF said at the end of a 12-day staff-level visit for talks with Colombo.

The IMF delegation said they expected more progress by the first formal review of the bailout programme in September. “Achieving timely restructuring agreements with creditors in line with the program targets by the time of the first review is essential to restoring debt sustainability.

“Keeping up the reform momentum and ensuring timely implementation of program commitments… are key for Sri Lanka to emerge from the economic crisis,” the IMF said in a statement.

Foreign debt restructuring was held up as the country’s main bilateral creditor, China, was initially reluctant to take a haircut and instead offered more loans to pay off old debts.

Just over $14bn (£11.27bn) of the total foreign credit is bilateral debt to foreign governments, 52 per cent of which is owed to China.

Beijing initially proposed a two-year moratorium on the repayment of its debts, but without accepting a reduction in the amount, an insufficient concession for the IMF.

Terms of China’s debt restructuring have not been made public. Beijing gave financial assurances in March allowing the IMF to release $330 million, the first tranche of the bailout package.

The IMF expects Colombo to restructure its domestic debt too. The government’s local debt was estimated at about 15,033 billion rupees ($50bn/£4.02bn) as of the end of last year.

Opposition parties have warned that any trim to the rupee debt could send the entire domestic financial system into a tailspin, but the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has said it will ensure the stability of commercial banks.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Further UN food aid cuts compound misery of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
News
Bangladesh garment industry in a spin after Cyclone Mocha
News
G20 event a chance to show Kashmir’s tourism potential
News
Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan’s party: Minister
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan’s aide Shireen Mazari quits party and active politics after arrest
PAKISTAN
India abuses G20 presidency by holding conference in Kashmir: Bilawal
PAKISTAN
Pakistan police talk ‘terms and conditions’ for search of Imran Khan’s home
News
Pakistan’s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning
News
Imran Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan’s party blames spy agencies for Pakistan violence
PAKISTAN
Pakistan high court extends bail for Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW