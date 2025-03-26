Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

IMF announces agreement on £1 bn loan deal for Pakistan

Pakistan faced a risk of default in 2023 due to an economic downturn and political instability, leading to a significant debt burden.

IMF Finalizes £1 Billion Loan Agreement for Pakistan

The IMF said in a statement on Tuesday that the 28-month agreement aims to support Pakistan’s efforts in tackling climate change. (Photo: Reuters)

REUTERS
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 26, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reached an agreement with Pakistan on a new £1 billion loan programme and reviewed an existing bailout, which could unlock an additional £770 million if approved.

The IMF said in a statement on Tuesday that the 28-month agreement aims to support Pakistan’s efforts in tackling climate change.

Both the new loan programme and the review of the existing bailout require approval from the IMF’s executive board, which is expected to give its final clearance.

Pakistan faced a risk of default in 2023 due to an economic downturn and political instability, leading to a significant debt burden.

A £5.4 bn bailout from the IMF helped stabilise the economy, with inflation easing and foreign exchange reserves improving.

However, the agreement—Pakistan’s 24th since 1958—came with conditions, including increasing income tax revenue and reducing power subsidies to address inefficiencies in the energy sector.

On Tuesday, the IMF stated that Pakistani authorities remained "committed to advancing a gradual fiscal consolidation to sustainably reduce public debt," alongside measures such as tight monetary policy, cost-cutting, and economic reforms.

The agreement in principle also covers the second review of the existing 37-month programme.

If approved by the IMF’s executive board, Pakistan will receive fresh funds worth approximately £770m. This would bring total disbursements under the current programme to around £1.54 bn, the Fund said.

"Over the past 18 months, Pakistan has made significant progress in restoring macroeconomic stability and rebuilding confidence despite a challenging global environment," IMF mission chief Nathan Porter said in a statement.

(With inputs from AFP)

bailoutclimate changeeconomic downturnforeign exchange reservesinternational monetary fundloan programmepakistanpakistan imfpakistan imf bailoutpakistan imf loan

Related News

reeves-spring-statement
Featured

Government cuts growth forecast, announces public spending cuts

Ben Affleck
Entertainment

Ben Affleck opens up on divorce as Jennifer Lopez buys £14M home : ‘We were just too different’

IPL 2025: SRH vs LSG in a High-Stakes Battle for Crucial Win
Cricket

IPL 2025: Hyderabad and Lucknow clash in search of a crucial win

Top 5 reasons why Lidl’s Dubai chocolate is in such high demand across Europe
Food

Top 5 reasons why Lidl’s Dubai chocolate is in such high demand across Europe

More For You

Slough Council writes off £382,000 in unpaid business rates

Two companies that owed the money had dissolved, while a third – which owed the largest amount – had gone into liquidation.

CRM

Slough Council writes off £382,000 in unpaid business rates

Nick Clark

AN ‘eyewatering’ £382,000 in unpaid business rates has been written off by Slough Borough Council with the agreement of council leaders – with one branding the sum ‘frightening’.

Leading councillors voted to approve the write off last Monday (17), after all attempts to collect the debt – owed by just three companies – had been ‘exhausted’. Councillor Wal Chahal, responsible for finance, said: “It’s an eyewatering number to be writing off, it’s just frightening.

Keep ReadingShow less
man-city-getty

Last year, Manchester City and Techno India Group launched the first Manchester City Football School in India, based in Kolkata. (Representational image: Getty)

Manchester City signs MoU to open sports school in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

MAMATA BANERJEE, chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal, has announced that Manchester City has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a sports school in the state.

The Premier League club, which has won the league title for four consecutive seasons, is expanding its football education initiatives in the region.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt

Rajab Butt released an apology video on Sunday

Getty Images

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt faces blasphemy charges over controversial perfume launch

A prominent Pakistani YouTuber, Rajab, Butt, is facing serious legal action after being accused of blasphemy following the launch of a perfume, an issue that has sparked widespread public outrage. In Pakistan, even unverified allegations of blasphemy can quickly escalate, sometimes leading to violent responses.

The YouTuber, Butt, has been charged under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and faces two separate cases, with penalties that could result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Blasphemy is a highly sensitive topic in the country, and accusations related to it often result in harsh consequences, even without solid evidence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Akshata Murty appointed trustee of Victoria and Albert Museum

Akshata Murty

Akshata Murty appointed trustee of Victoria and Albert Museum

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, has been appointed as one of six new trustees to the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London.

In her new role, Murty will help in scrutinising and promoting the museum’s work, collaborating alongside current V&A chairman Tristram Hunt, it was announced last Friday (21).

Keep ReadingShow less
US officials arrive in India for key trade talks ahead of tariff deadline

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump

US officials arrive in India for key trade talks ahead of tariff deadline

US OFFICIALS arrived in India on Tuesday (25) to hammer out a trade deal just days before president Donald Trump’s tit-for-tat tariffs begin across the globe, including against the world’s most populous nation.

Assistant US trade representative Brendan Lynch will lead meetings with Indian officials as part of ongoing bilateral trade talks.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc