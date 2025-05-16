Skip to content
India asks IMF to reconsider Pakistan loan over 'terror funding'

The IMF last week approved a review of its loan programme for Pakistan, unlocking about $1 billion and approving a further $1.4 billion bailout. India objected to the decision but abstained from the review vote.

Rajnath Singh

India's defence minister Rajnath Singh said, 'I believe a big portion of the $1 billion coming from IMF will be used for funding terror infrastructure.'

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 16, 2025
Vivek Mishra

INDIA's defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should reconsider its decision to approve a $1 billion loan to Pakistan, alleging that Islamabad was using the funds to support terrorism.

"I believe a big portion of the $1 billion coming from IMF will be used for funding terror infrastructure," Singh told troops at an air force base in western India. "I believe any economic assistance to Pakistan is nothing less than funding terror."

India and Pakistan had engaged in missile, drone and artillery strikes last week before a ceasefire began on Saturday.

The IMF last week approved a review of its loan programme for Pakistan, unlocking about $1 billion and approving a further $1.4 billion bailout. India objected to the decision but abstained from the review vote.

India, which represents Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on the IMF board, said in a finance ministry statement that it had "concerns over the efficacy of IMF programmes in case of Pakistan given its poor track record".

Pakistan was on the verge of default in 2023 amid a political crisis and economic downturn. The IMF extended a $7 billion bailout to Pakistan last year, its 24th such assistance since 1958.

Singh said, "It is now clear that in Pakistan terrorism and their government are hand in glove with each other.

"In this situation there is a possibility that their nuclear weapons could get their way into the hands of terrorists. This is a danger not just for Pakistan but the entire world."

The recent fighting between India and Pakistan began on May 7, when India launched strikes on what it called "terrorist camps" in Pakistan. The strikes followed an April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 people.

India blamed Pakistan for supporting the terrorists it said were responsible for the attack. Pakistan has denied the charge.

The four-day exchange of missiles, drones and artillery killed around 70 people on both sides, including dozens of civilians.

(With inputs from agencies)

indiapakistanimfrajnath singhterror fundingloan reviewceasefirekashmir attacknuclear weaponseconomic aidmissile strikessouth asia politicsimf loan pakistan

Disability campaigners

Disability campaigners from 'Dignity in Dying' hold placards as they demonstrate outside The Palace of Westminster during a gathering in favour of the proposals to legalise assisted suicide in the UK.

Getty Images

Parliament set to debate assisted dying bill changes

A PROPOSED law that would allow assisted dying for terminally ill people will return to parliament on Friday, with lawmakers set to debate a series of changes before a final vote on whether the bill should proceed.

In November, lawmakers voted 330 to 275 in favour of allowing assisted dying. If passed, the legislation would make Britain one of several countries including Australia, Canada, and some US states to permit assisted dying.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves welcomed the figures, saying they 'show the strength and potential of the UK economy,' while adding that 'there is more to do'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK economy beats forecasts, grows at 0.7 per cent

THE UK economy grew more than expected in the first quarter of the year, according to official data published on Thursday. The figures cover the period before business tax increases and US President Donald Trump's new tariffs came into effect.

Gross domestic product rose by 0.7 per cent from January to March, following a small increase in the final quarter of last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi warns against nuclear blackmail amid tensions with Pakistan

Narendra Modi

Modi warns against nuclear blackmail amid tensions with Pakistan

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday (12) vowed to respond forcefully to any future “terrorist attack” after days of escalating tensions with Pakistan.

In his address to the nation, Modi warned New Delhi would not accept “nuclear blackmail” if further conflict with Pakistan were to occur.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nur Khan air base

A satellite image shows Nur Khan air base in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 11, 2025, after Pakistani military said it was targeted by an Indian missile attack. (Photo: 2025 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters)

2025 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters

Experts see no clear victor in India-Pakistan conflict

A CEASEFIRE between India and Pakistan has eased tensions after four days of intense fighting, but analysts say no clear winner has emerged from the conflict.

Both countries claim to have achieved their objectives in what was their worst confrontation since 1999, without acknowledging significant losses.

Keep ReadingShow less
Patrick Spencer

Spencer was elected in the July 2024 general election to represent Central Suffolk and North Ipswich in eastern England.

X/@ZoraSuleman

Tory MP Patrick Spencer charged with sexual assault

PATRICK SPENCER Spencer, a British lawmaker from the Conservative Party, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, authorities said on Tuesday.

The charges relate to two alleged incidents involving two women in August 2023 at the Groucho Club in central London.

Keep ReadingShow less
