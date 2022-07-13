Website Logo
  Wednesday, July 13, 2022
IMDb releases top 10 Indian films and streaming shows of 2022: Vikram, KGF: Chapter 2, and The Kashmir Files bag top spots

Vikram and The Kashmir Files Posters (Photo credit: IMDb/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Internet Movie Database (IMDb) on Wednesday took to its social media handles to release the list of top 10 Indian movies and streaming shows of 2022 so far. Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahad Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi, bagged the top spot. Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon starrer KGF: Chapter 2 came second while Anupam Kher’s much-talked-about film The Kashmir Files bagged the third spot.

For those not in the know, IMDb determines its list based on IMDbPro data on the page views of users in India.

“We’re a little too excited to see what the rest of the year has in store. 🤩 Presenting the Most Popular Indian Films of 2022 (So Far!). How many have you already watched from this list? #IMDbMostPopular,” IMDb wrote on Twitter.

Here is the complete list:

  1. Vikram: 8.8/10
  2. KGF Chapter 2: 8.5/10
  3. The Kashmir Files 8.3/10
  4. Hridayam: 8.1/10
  5. RRR (Rise Roar Revolt): 8/10
  6. A Thursday: 7.8/10
  7. Jhund: 7.4/10
  8. Samrat Prithviraj: 7.2/10
  9. Runway 34: 7.2/10
  10. Gangubai Kathiawadi: 7/10

Apart from the top movies, IMDb also released the list of top Indian streaming shows with a caption that read: “Memorable characters, everlasting stories. Presenting the Most Popular Indian Web series in 2022 (So Far!). #IMDbMostPopular.”

Here are the top 10 Indian streaming shows as per IMDb

  1. Campus Diaries: (9/10)
  2. Rocket Boys: 8.9/10
  3. Panchayat: 8.9
  4. Human: 8/10
  5. Apaharan: 8.4/10
  6. Escaype Live: 7.7/10
  7. The Great Indian Murder: 7.3/10
  8. Mai: 7.2/10:
  9. The Fame Game: 7/10
  10. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: 7/10

