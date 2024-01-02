Iman Vellani names MCU directors she’d love to work with

The actress is set to make her MCU return as she recently confirmed her role in the upcoming spin-off animated series Marvel Zombies.

Iman Vellani (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for CNN)

By: Mohnish Singh

Iman Vellani, who starred as Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe miniseries Ms. Marvel (2022) and film The Marvels (2023), has shared the names of MCU directors she wants to work with in the future.

When a publication recently asked Vellani what Marvel directors she wanted to work with, she not only named Jon Favreau, Taika Waititi, and Destin Daniel Cretton but also shared the reason why she wants to work with them.

“Oh, I have so many. I mean, Jon Favreau, obviously. I met him at D23. And he is the coolest. I love his movies outside of Marvel, too. Chef is one of my comfort films. I was talking about The Mandalorian with him, and he literally handed me this heavy token with the Mandalorian emblem on it. It’s the coolest thing. I carry that around everywhere. Taika (Waititi). I just feel like Taika would be vibes. Destin Daniel Cretton. I love Short Term 12. So, I think he is very talented,” Vellani said.

On the work front, the young actress is set to make her MCU return as she recently confirmed her role in the upcoming spin-off animated series Marvel Zombies.

“We have done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love that there are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show,” she told a publication.

Directed by Bryan Andrews, the Marvel Zombies is set for release in 2024 on Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!