Website Logo
  • Friday, January 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

I’m doing more with my career than I ever imagined: Romesh Ranganathan

The 45-year-old takes over from Claudia Winkleman as the host of Radio 2’s Saturday morning show in April.

Romesh Ranganathan (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sky)

By: Mohnish Singh

2024 is going to be a busy year for Romesh Ranganathan, a stand-up comedian, actor, and radio host.

Next week he kick-starts a stand-up tour before taking over from Claudia Winkleman as the host of Radio 2’s Saturday morning show in April.

In May, BBC1 drops the second series of his sitcom Avoidance, followed by the sixth series of Rob & Romesh Vs.

The 45-year-old will also continue to host The Weakest Link on BBC1 and A League of Their Own on Sky.

As if that was not enough, his first book for children, Lil’ Muffin Drops the Mic, hits the stands in paperback in June.

Additionally, he co-hosts an all-banter weekly podcast called Wolf and Owl with Tom Davis.

Ranganathan is enjoying being neck-deep in work. “I am doing more with my career than I ever imagined, that’s the truth of it. It has far surpassed my expectations or even my aspirations,” he tells a publication.

Ranganathan is known for his deadpan, often self-deprecating humour. When he was starting his career, he resorted to his flat manner to draw humour.

“I was very deadpan and very straight. That was the persona I had found. And it was fine. But gradually I have got to the point where how I am talking to you now is pretty much how I will be on stage later. That should be the easiest thing, but getting there takes ages and ages,” he added.

He further added, “Honestly, I don’t think I work hard. I think I work a lot; I don’t think I work hard. Writing stand-up is really f***ing fun. Gigging is really fun. Hosting the shows is really fun. I can’t think of the last time I dreaded work. I think I have lucked out. I think I am inherently a lazy person.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
‘Annapoorani’: Netflix drops Tamil-language film post backlash
Hollywood News
Michael Jackson’s biopic release date out
NEWS
Deepika-Prabhas’ ‘Kalki 2898-AD’ gets new release date
Entertainment
Salman on ‘Tiger 3’ registering a hit even on streaming
NEWS
New crop of actors can’t read dialogues in Hindi script: Javed Akhtar
FILM
Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ to Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’, 8 blockbusters we can’t wait to watch
Entertainment
KBC finale sparks Amitabh Bachchan exit rumours
Film
‘Merry Christmas’ Review: A slow-burning thriller led by strong performances
Hollywood News
Avantika on her ‘liberating’ role in ‘Mean Girls’ reboot
MUSIC
American rapper G-Eazy to perform in India
NEWS
Zee TV to air highlights of Asian Business Awards on Jan 28
NEWS
Complaints of hurting religious sentiments against Nayanthara
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW