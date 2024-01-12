I’m doing more with my career than I ever imagined: Romesh Ranganathan

The 45-year-old takes over from Claudia Winkleman as the host of Radio 2’s Saturday morning show in April.

Romesh Ranganathan (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Sky)

By: Mohnish Singh

2024 is going to be a busy year for Romesh Ranganathan, a stand-up comedian, actor, and radio host.

Next week he kick-starts a stand-up tour before taking over from Claudia Winkleman as the host of Radio 2’s Saturday morning show in April.

In May, BBC1 drops the second series of his sitcom Avoidance, followed by the sixth series of Rob & Romesh Vs.

The 45-year-old will also continue to host The Weakest Link on BBC1 and A League of Their Own on Sky.

As if that was not enough, his first book for children, Lil’ Muffin Drops the Mic, hits the stands in paperback in June.

Additionally, he co-hosts an all-banter weekly podcast called Wolf and Owl with Tom Davis.

Ranganathan is enjoying being neck-deep in work. “I am doing more with my career than I ever imagined, that’s the truth of it. It has far surpassed my expectations or even my aspirations,” he tells a publication.

Ranganathan is known for his deadpan, often self-deprecating humour. When he was starting his career, he resorted to his flat manner to draw humour.

“I was very deadpan and very straight. That was the persona I had found. And it was fine. But gradually I have got to the point where how I am talking to you now is pretty much how I will be on stage later. That should be the easiest thing, but getting there takes ages and ages,” he added.

He further added, “Honestly, I don’t think I work hard. I think I work a lot; I don’t think I work hard. Writing stand-up is really f***ing fun. Gigging is really fun. Hosting the shows is really fun. I can’t think of the last time I dreaded work. I think I have lucked out. I think I am inherently a lazy person.”

