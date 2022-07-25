Website Logo
  • Monday, July 25, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘I’m an incomparable talent. I have over 100+ credits’: Keke Palmer responds to comparisons to Zendaya over colourism

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone,” says Keke Palmer.

Keke Palmer and Zendaya (Photo credit: GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Hollywood star Keke Palmer doesn’t seem to be amused by the recent social media debate equating her career to Zendaya’s.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a tweet gained attention for saying that Palmer, who is now starring in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and Zendaya’s perceived disparity in the mainstream appeal is “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.”

Although Palmer and Zendaya were both child stars, Nope is being referred as in some circles as Palmer’s breakout performance, according to the Twitter thread.

On Sunday, Palmer tweeted, “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer.”

The 28-year-old star continued, “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Palmer co-stars in the sci-fi horror movie Nope, which debuted in first place at the weekend box office with an estimated $44 million. Palmer is paired with Daniel Kaluuya in this movie.

Palmer played the title character on the three-season Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP, which debuted in 2008. Along with a voice role in this year’s Pixar feature Lightyear, other credits for Strahan include Akeelah and the Bee, Scream Queens, Hustlers, Akeelah, and the Bee, and Scream Queens. He also co-hosted Good Morning America’s third hour, Strahan, Sara & Keke.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Jason Momoa survives accident involving head-on collision with motorcyclist – here’s what happened
Entertainment
l’ll be upset if Ranbir doesn’t take me as producer for his directorial debut: Alia…
Entertainment
Brad Pitt’s ‘hatred’ towards Angelina Jolie resulted in Château Miraval winery battle, reveal insiders
News
‘Haven’t had sex in ages’: Elon Musk denies ‘romantic’ affair with Google co-founder Brin’s wife
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal receive death threats, Mumbai Police launches probe
Entertainment
‘Screw Dheela’: Tiger Shroff to star in Karan Johar’s new action entertainer film
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone sports a fierce look in Pathaan motion poster
Entertainment
Marvel debuts exorbitantly priced real-life infinity stones collection
Entertainment
We are ecstatic with five National Awards for Soorari Pottru: Suriya
Entertainment
Black Adam director shuts down rumours of Henry Cavill’s Superman and Zachary Levi’s…
Entertainment
Angelina Jolie wins ownership case against ex-Brad Pitt over French winery
Entertainment
Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop; applies for weapon license
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Jason Momoa survives accident involving head-on collision with motorcyclist –…
l’ll be upset if Ranbir doesn’t take me as producer…
Brad Pitt’s ‘hatred’ towards Angelina Jolie resulted in Château Miraval…
This Pakistani girl with neck bent at 90 degrees was…
English leagues announce tougher sanctions on smoke bombs, invasions
Nearly 50% of UK women do no intense exercise: Survey