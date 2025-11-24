Skip to content
I’m a Celebrity camp evacuated as lightning leaves stars trapped in packed Bush Telegraph

Giant hail and sudden winds forced producers to halt filming for hours as the storm soaked beds, gear and pathways around the camp.

I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity camp evacuated after lightning strikes trigger chaos

Instagram/imacelebrity
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights

  • Sudden hail and lightning pushed producers to move everyone out.
  • Camp left drenched, gear soaked, filming stalled for hours.
  • Weather warning called it a “very dangerous storm” with giant hail.
  • Crew expecting leeches and insects to swarm after the downpour.

The I’m a Celebrity camp evacuated alert came fast, almost as soon as the storm warnings landed. The storm had rolled into the Queensland site quicker than anyone expected, bringing hail the size of stones and sheets of rain that wiped out any hope of carrying on.

I\u2019m A Celebrity I’m A Celebrity camp evacuated after lightning strikes trigger chaos Instagram/imacelebrity


Why the I’m a Celebrity camp evacuated warning was issued

The Bureau of Meteorology had already put out an alert calling it a “very dangerous storm”. Crew rushed all 12 contestants into the Bush Telegraph, the only solid shelter in camp. They sat there for nearly an hour, soaked and cramped together, waiting for the worst of it to pass. A source said the place “was drenched”, with every bed sheet and towel dripping, and filming stopped for roughly three hours.

How the storm changed the day in camp

The aftermath looked rough. Clothes were hanging near the fire, with contestants trying to dry what they could. Producers said their health and safety plan “kicked in straight away”, so the evacuation was not optional.

This is not the first time the show has faced weather trouble. Last year’s series had record rainfall too. The crew tracks storms closely; they have full monitoring systems because a creek can turn from calm to dangerous in minutes. One crew member said the Bush Telegraph “felt tiny with all twelve packed in there”.


Leeches expected to sweep in after the downpour

Once the rain hits the soil, the insects follow. Everyone in camp knows it.
Insiders have already warned that leeches will come out in numbers. The same goes for other biting bugs.

Past contestants have spoken about it too. Melvin Odoom said last year’s storm night almost broke him, telling crews he thought about walking out after calling for help in the dark.


What happens next for the show

ITV has not confirmed if the evacuation footage will air. For now, the team says filming is back on track and the cast are still in camp. A few of them were still wringing out clothes hours later. You could see it in the background shots before the edit cut away.

british reality tvfilming stalledstorm updatestiny bush telegraphi’m a celebrity 2025

