I’m a Celebrity camp evacuated as lightning leaves stars trapped in packed Bush Telegraph

The I’m a Celebrity camp evacuated alert came fast, almost as soon as the storm warnings landed. The storm had rolled into the Queensland site quicker than anyone expected, bringing hail the size of stones and sheets of rain that wiped out any hope of carrying on.

I'm A Celebrity camp evacuated after lightning strikes trigger chaos





Why the I’m a Celebrity camp evacuated warning was issued

The Bureau of Meteorology had already put out an alert calling it a “very dangerous storm”. Crew rushed all 12 contestants into the Bush Telegraph, the only solid shelter in camp. They sat there for nearly an hour, soaked and cramped together, waiting for the worst of it to pass. A source said the place “was drenched”, with every bed sheet and towel dripping, and filming stopped for roughly three hours.

How the storm changed the day in camp

The aftermath looked rough. Clothes were hanging near the fire, with contestants trying to dry what they could. Producers said their health and safety plan “kicked in straight away”, so the evacuation was not optional.

This is not the first time the show has faced weather trouble. Last year’s series had record rainfall too. The crew tracks storms closely; they have full monitoring systems because a creek can turn from calm to dangerous in minutes. One crew member said the Bush Telegraph “felt tiny with all twelve packed in there”.





Leeches expected to sweep in after the downpour

Once the rain hits the soil, the insects follow. Everyone in camp knows it.

Insiders have already warned that leeches will come out in numbers. The same goes for other biting bugs.

Past contestants have spoken about it too. Melvin Odoom said last year’s storm night almost broke him, telling crews he thought about walking out after calling for help in the dark.





What happens next for the show

ITV has not confirmed if the evacuation footage will air. For now, the team says filming is back on track and the cast are still in camp. A few of them were still wringing out clothes hours later. You could see it in the background shots before the edit cut away.