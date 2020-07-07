“I want to explore all mediums,” says Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker, who received warm response for his powerful performance in Hotstar Specials’ web series Special OPS, has clocked 11 years in the television industry. The journey which began with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi (2009) has crossed several milestones over the years.

Talking to a publication, the young actor says that he does not want to change anything his journey. “A lot of people tell me that it would have been great if I did not do television. It is very easy to look at things in hindsight and say that if I did not do TV, I would have cracked my first film a long time back. But I don’t think I want to change anything. I genuinely believe that your experiences shape your future and mould you,” Tacker says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Tacker -Agent Farooq Ali (@karantacker) on Mar 3, 2020 at 9:21pm PST

He goes on to add that television actors are not taken very seriously when they made a transition to films. “When I set out to do something bigger, the constant disregard for being a TV actor was tough to go through. I was constantly pulled down by people who told me that they were not very keen on working with actors from the TV industry. We are made to believe that TV actors cannot pull off roles that are of a certain mountain and intensity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Tacker -Agent Farooq Ali (@karantacker) on Feb 29, 2020 at 9:21pm PST

But no rejection has ever disheartened Karan. He wants to continue his hard work and explore all mediums. “Matthew McConaughey, who is doing a television series called True Detective, ends up winning an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club (2013). That’s the kind of career I hope for. I want to explore all mediums. I want to be part of good scripts. I also hope that after Special OPS, people look at me as a serious actor and not just a good-looking guy,” he signs off.