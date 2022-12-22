‘I sense bitterness, racism, and fake news’: Netizens defend Priyanka Chopra as American TikToker accuses her of selling her paparazzi pictures

The actress will next be seen in a romantic-comedy film Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and others.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars showbiz has ever seen. She has her admirers in every nook and corner of the world. The global star keeps traveling across the globe either for her work or vacations and the paparazzi never misses any chance to click her.

Recently, an American TikToker accused PeeCee of selling her and husband Nick Jonas’s pictures from Christmas shopping in New Jersey to the paparazzi to get published on a news portal.

Her accusation, however, did not go down well with her fans who stood in her defence as soon as the TikToker’s video surfaced on Reddit.

“Pap walks are nothing new but this woman expects us to believe multi-millionaire PC wants the money from selling her pap pics. I sense bitterness and racism. And fake news”, wrote one user.

Another one wrote, “Ahhh, I see how important it was for a White woman to make TikTok on how a brown woman made money by selling photos (even though she is rich).”

A third user wrote, “I see a proud brown woman hustling and a white woman being bitter.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several high-profile projects at various stages of development. She will next be seen in a romantic-comedy film Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and others. It is scheduled to hit screens on May 12, 2023.

The actress also has Amazon Prime Video’s much-anticipated action thriller series Citadel in the pipeline. The series, which is currently in its post-production phase and will consist of 7 episodes, also features Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings, and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles.

In Bollywood, Chopra has signed on to star in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa. The film also has Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif on the cast.

