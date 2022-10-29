Website Logo
  • Saturday, October 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘I predicted the doom of ex-Twitter heads,’ says Kangana Ranaut

In May 2021, Kangana’s Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Friday, claimed that she predicted the doom of ex-Twitter heads long ago which came true.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dhaakad’ actor shared a post on her stories which she captioned, “Trending since morning I had predicted the doom of ex Twitter heads long ago…another prediction came true.”

Post that, the actor shared a long note and claimed that she has the power to predict things that will happen in the distant future and wrote, ” I always predict things that are yet to happen in distant future…some call my foresight X rays, some call them my curses and some call them witchcraft…For how long are we going to dismiss a woman’s genius like this..it’s not easy to predict future it takes remarkable recognition and interpretation of human instincts also great observational skills…above all it takes dissolution of one’s own likes and dislikes for crystal clear objectivity to study the subject one wants to predict about.”
Ever since Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of Twitter, Kangana has been hoping that she will soon regain her suspended Twitter account.

In May 2021, Kangana’s Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules. The suspension came after the actress had made an incendiary post, claiming that the victory of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly election of West Bengal had led to violence.
On Thursday, Musk became Twitter Inc’s new owner and reportedly fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform. After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana will be next seen in ‘Tejas’ and in the period drama film ‘Emergency’ which also marks her first solo directorial film.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas postponed to 2023
Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood yet again; calls it ‘blind, deaf and dumb’
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan unveils ‘Freddy’ first poster
Entertainment
Kalki Koechlin on being typecast because of her skin colour and getting only upper-class roles:…
Entertainment
Pragya Kapoor’s Maali the only Indian Feature Film at the Queens World Film Festival
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone announce a new release date for Fighter
Entertainment
Neetu Kapoor points out the funniest connection between her and late husband Rishi…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar attends Kudo tournament, breaks bricks with hammer
Entertainment
‘Pallo Latke’ fame Zain Khan signs solo film as a composer; to score…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut gets mercilessly trolled for attending Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday…
Entertainment
RRR wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards; director SS Rajamouli…
Entertainment
Here’s how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Diwali with daughter Malti 
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW