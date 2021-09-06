“I loved the script the first time I heard it,” Saif Ali Khan on his Bhoot Police

Saif Ali Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who recently made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s show Tandav (2021), is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhoot Police.

Made under the banners of Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment, the much-awaited horror-comedy revolves around two brothers Vibhooti and Chiraunji as they travel in their van throughout India hunting down and driving away ghosts and witches.

The trailer and songs of the film have received a positive response from the audience and now everyone is looking forward to the film’s release. Ahead of the release, Khan has opened about what attracted him to take on the project.

“I loved the script the first time I heard it. It was one of the most surprising entertaining scripts and very interesting character because of what he (Vibhooti) goes through,” Khan says in an interview.

He goes on to add, “From being an unbeliever to believer and various things. I liked the way he dressed, the world he is from, the accent he speaks in and the completely irreverent person and slightly twisted person Vibhooti is. It is an interesting character.”

In addition to Saif Ali Khan, Bhoot Police also stars Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Jaaved Jafri, and Jamie Lever in important roles. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, the film is set to release digitally on September 17, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aside from Bhoot Police, Khan will also be seen portraying important characters in such hugely anticipated films as Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Adipurush. He also headlines the official remake of the superhit Tamil-language film Vikram Vedha (2017) alongside Hrithik Roshan.

