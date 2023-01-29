Website Logo
  Sunday, January 29, 2023
‘I killed my dad’, said Southgate son who bludgeoned father to death with blood-stained Champagne bottle

Deekan Singh Vig, 54, was found guilty of murdering shopkeeper Arjan Singh Vig, 84.

Deekan Singh Vig (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

A Southgate man was found guilty of murdering his father after bludgeoning him to death with a bottle of Champagne in October last year.

Deekan Singh Vig, 54, was found guilty of murdering shopkeeper Arjan Singh Vig, 84, at the family home in Southgate, north London, on 30 October 2021.

When officers arrived at the scene, the culprit was discovered naked surrounded by about 100 bottles of Champagne of Veuve Cliquot and Bollinger.

“I killed my dad. I hit him over the head with a f*****g bloody bottle of Bollinger champagne,” he is reported to have told the police.

According to reports, police found the body of the victim on the floor of his son’s bedroom with his ‘head caved in’.

The court heard that Vig had been living with his father and mother Damanjit, 85, for about 40 years. He was helping his father in the family business. His younger sister Rippan is living with her partner.

The family had moved to Britain from Uganda when he was five-years-old. Vig’s father was a qualified accountant while his mother, a zoologist, worked as a teacher, reported ITV.

On the day of the murder, the defendant’s parents came home and sat down in front of the television. Then his mother heard vomiting noises from her son’s room and he later informed her that he had consumed half a bottle of whisky.

The court heard that the last thing she saw was her husband comforting their son. As Vig was too much drunk and ‘out of control’ she dialed 999.

When police arrived, he said: You’re too late. He’s been dead for an hour.”

“My dad is dead. I killed my dad. I hit him over the head with a f***ing b****y bottle of Bollinger Champagne. Why did I kill my dad?,” the defendant was quoted as saying by media reports.

“Oh s***. I killed my dad. He could have just died from a heart attack. I f***ing hit him with a bottle of f***ing Champagne…I hate French Champagne.”

The Independent reported that police uncovered 100 bottles of Champagne, 10 Amazon delivery boxes of whisky bottles, and an empty bottle of Talisker Scotch on the bed.

According to Prosecutor Deanna Heer KC, the victim had been hit repeatedly in the face and head with a full bottle of Champagne causing fatal injuries and almost immediate death.

The court heard that Vig had developed a taste for alcohol during the Covid lockdown.

On the second day of his trial, the accused accepted manslaughter after initially denying murder on the grounds that he had not intended to kill his father.

He claimed that he was autistic and his father had attacked him. The son was found guilty of murder last week after less than a day of deliberation by the jury.

Vig was remanded in custody and the sentencing is scheduled for February 10.

