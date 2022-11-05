Website Logo
  Saturday, November 05, 2022
‘I just shut down’: Varun Dhawan opens up about being diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction

Vestibular Hypofunction is a disorder that affects the balance of an individual.

Varun Dhawan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Dharma Productions’ Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022), recently opened up about being diagnosed with a rare health condition called vestibular hypofunction.

The actor was speaking at the India Today Conclave about life after the COVID-19 pandemic where he said, “The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder with my film Jugjugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself.”

He further added, “Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically, your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race; nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs.”

For those not in the know, Vestibular Hypofunction is a disorder that affects the balance of an individual. It happens when the inner ear part of your balance system fails to work properly. The reasons for vestibular hypofunction might be genetic, neurodegenerative, toxic, viral, or traumatic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan is waiting for the release of his next film Bhediya, along with Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy film is scheduled to enter theatres on November 25, 2022.

He has also called it a wrap on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in April 2023.

