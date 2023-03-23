Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 23, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘I hope our Oscar win inspires everyone’: Guneet Monga

Kartiki also expressed her happiness over her Oscar win.

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga with their trophies for The Elephant Whisperers (Pic credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake)

By: Mohnish Singh

Producer Guneet Monga made every Indian proud by winning Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards for her documentary The Elephant Whisperers.

Helmed by debutant Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute short documentary movie explores the tentative yet precious bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers – a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie – who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him.

The project, which is backed by Guneet’s banner Sikhya Entertainment, beat four other contenders to clinch the statuette in the Best Documentary Short Category, making it the first Indian documentary and one of only two Indian productions to win an Oscar (the other one being RRR).

After representing India at the Oscars 2023, Guneet is now back in India.

Speaking to ANI about the historic win, Guneet said, “It was a divine moment when our labour of work was declared winner at the Oscars. It’s a big win for all of us. I hope it inspires a lot of people, not only women but also first-time filmmakers…If we can, anybody can. It is truly encouraging to see people showering abundant love on us.”

Kartiki also expressed her happiness over her Oscar win.

“I thought that with this film we could bring people together to understand elephants through love…Better for people to understand elephants which will enable them to love and help protect them,” she added.

This is the second Oscar win for Guneet. She had previously served as an executive producer on ‘Period. End of Sentence’, which won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Here’s why Spotify has removed hundreds of Bollywood songs from its platform
NEWS
Indian actor Chetan Kumar arrested over anti-Hindutva tweet gets bail
NEWS
Atif Aslam and wife Sarah welcome a baby girl
Hollywood News
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Here’s the full list of nominees
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor, Tabu starrer Kuttey trends at No. 1 in India on Netflix
NEWS
Pakistani senator calls Mahira Khan ‘shameless’ for praising Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
Rakul Preet opens up on success of Chhatriwali
Entertainment
Sharad Kelkar: Lord Ram in Adipurush most challenging voice role for me
Hollywood News
Joe Biden presents 2021 National Humanities Medal to Mindy Kaling
Entertainment
How Online Casinos Infuse Indian Culture to Create an Immersive Gaming Experience for…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh and Salman to shoot for Tiger 3 on a massive set
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji: ‘I want whole world to hear stories of Indian women’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW