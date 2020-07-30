‘I get inspired from people and real life situations’

VATSAL SHETH ON HIS INTERESTING ACTING CAREER, CREATIVITY AND NEW MUSIC VIDEO RELEASES

by ASJAD NAZIR

FILM and television star Vatsal Sheth has balanced an interesting array of acting projects that have not only shown off his impressive range, but also given him golden opportunities to play some memorable characters.

Most recently, he teamed up with actress-wife Ishita Dutta for recently released music videos Kithe and Rehne Do Zara, which have clocked up millions of YouTube views in quick time. This adds to an interesting variety of projects for the prolific actor.

Eastern Eye caught up with Vatsal Sheth to talk about his actionpacked acting journey, latest music video and future hopes.

How have you handled lockdown and what have you been doing?

Lockdown has been a little difficult for not only us, but for everyone. Ishita and I have handled the lockdown pretty well. The key was to keep ourselves busy and we have managed to do that.

How would you look back on your acting journey?

Looking back at my acting career, it’s pretty interesting. It’s been two decades. I started with Just Mohabbat and then Tarzan: The Wonder Car. Then a lot of films, TV and web shows happened. I am pretty happy with my acting journey. As an actor, I am always looking to do more and better characters. I have played a typical boy next door, portrayed a ghost in Gehraiyaan and a villain in Ek Hasina Thi. Recently, I did a cameo where I played a cop in Malang. So, I am pretty happy with my journey so far.

You have played a wide array of characters, but which is closest to your heart?

I have done a lot of roles, but one that is very close was my character Shaurya in Ek Hasina Thi. It was widely appreciated all across. It was very difficult for me with the boy next door image to play a negative character. I really enjoyed the journey and had a great time playing Shaurya.

Which has been the most challenging role?

Shaurya in Ek Hasina Thi was very challenging. Then there was a character called Karan in a film called Hostel. It was very challenging. This film was quite hard hitting and was based on two incidents. We finished the film in 17-18 days. If you haven’t watched it, please catch it on Disney Hotstar.

What was the experience of doing your recent music videos?

Ishita and I have never done anything together, so the experience with the music videos was amazing. And, it was the first time Ishita was doing music videos like this. We have now done two music videos together. We shot the video for Kithe in Delhi and Chandigarh, and finished it just before the lockdown. People have loved the song and music video. I thank everyone for that. The other music video, Rehne Do Zara, was shot at home and I actually directed it. It was very well appreciated, a lot of fun and one we put together from scratch.

Does your approach between film and television change as an actor?

My approach for films, TV and web shows

is the same. It’s about the character. One needs to study the character and what it demands. It’s not about film or TV, but about the character. There is a little difference if you are doing a play and working on TV or web. One has to be a little loud while doing a theatre play. I have done a lot of plays back in school. Otherwise, if you are talking about films, TV or web shows, my approach is the same.

Do you have a dream role?

Not really. But I love superhero films. Tarzan: The Wonder Car was a superhero film. I would love to do another film like that.

Tell us about your forthcoming projects?

My forthcoming project is a Gujarati film called Hu Maari Wife Ne Ano Husband. This film was shot in London and Birmingham. It was supposed to be released right now, but due to Covid and the lockdown we had to push it. It has Johnny Lever bhai and Vrajesh Hirjee. We had a blast shooting it. I am really excited for the film to come out. I have also done a short film, which was made by students from Pune. I often get messages that, ‘I have a brilliant script and would you like to be a part of it’. There was one such script that I read and took the opportunity. I am really looking forward to that as well.

Who is your own acting hero?

Every time I approach a character, it’s different. I take inspiration from real life people. Apart from that, I really look up to Ajay Devgn sir. The way he reads the character and shapes it is inspiring. So, yes I really get inspired from Ajay Devgn sir.

What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I love films that have adventure, thriller and lots of action. I also love masala films, but the superhero genre is my favourite. I love them.

What’s your inspiration?

As I said earlier, I get inspired from people and real life situations. Everywhere I look, things, people and animals inspire me. There are a lot of books, which inspire me. Every time I am doing something new, I get inspired.

If you could master something new what would it be?

It would definitely be the violin. It’s very difficult. But that’s one thing I would love to master. I have started playing a native American flute and am learning over the internet. I don’t have any formal education in music. I love an instrument and picked it up. But I would really want to master the violin.

What is the first thing you will do after lockdown ends?

I don’t know actually. I don’t have any set of goals for after the lockdown is over. It’s not about the lockdown. It’s pretty much over. The threat of the virus is looming and one can’t be going around jumping, gathering and partying around. Everyone has to be careful. We need to wait till the vaccine comes and this slows down. Till then, everyone has to be very careful.

Why do you love being an actor?

I don’t know actually. I just love it. Everyday is a new day. It’s not a typical desk job where you are doing the same thing again and again. Everyday brings a new opportunity. You get to travel, play various characters and do new things. A lot of things happen in an actor’s life. Hence, I enjoy this profession.