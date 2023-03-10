‘I feel welcomed as there are various opportunities in Bollywood now’: Sonam on her comeback after three decades

The actress rose to fame with the 1989 film Tridev.

Sonam (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

Sonam ruled millions of hearts in the late 80s and 90s with sizzling performances in several notable films, including Tridev (1989). After staying away from the limelight for three long decades, she is now set for her comeback. Yes, you read that right!

The actress was considered a lucky mascot and has worked with the biggest names in the industry. She is all set for a strong comeback and all her 90s fans are waiting with bated breath for the announcement of her next project.

Speaking of how the industry reacted when she decided to face the camera after three decades, the actress said, “I feel welcomed as there are various opportunities in Bollywood right now.”

Speaking about how every talent has an integral role in the industry she quotes, “And in this era of OTT no talent can go waste!”

After the grand success of Tridev, Sonam had a long list of offers awaiting her nod eagerly but destiny had other things planned and the actor had to pause cinema due to personal reasons.

For the unversed, Sonam was introduced to the industry by Yash Chopra and kick-started her career in 1988 with the multi-starrer action film Vijay.

The actress rose to fame with the film Tridev’ and in the same film, the song ‘Oye Oye…’ became very famous among the people. Looks like, she will be back to doing what she’s best at soon… entertainment!