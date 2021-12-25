“I do not keep expectations from any of my songs,” says singer, composer and lyricist Goldie Sohel

Goldie Sohel (Photo credit: Picture Perfect Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

Goldie Sohel is a combination of many talents rolled into one. He is a composer, lyricist, and singer. If it is about music, he can pretty much do everything with panache. Multi-talented Sohel is presently enjoying the success of his recently released music video “Gaye Jo Tum” released by TMMusic. Featuring Sunny Chopra and Vaishnavi Rao, the song has already garnered more than 1 million views on YouTube.

Eastern Eye recently caught up with Goldie Sohel to know more about the song and the idea behind it. The singer, composer and lyricist also talked about his background, his first break, and what is more in store for him. Read on…

Your new track “Gaye Jo Tum” is out now. Tell us something about the song and what makes it special.

First and foremost, I would like to thank everyone who loved the song. The experience of working on it was amazing. It is a sad, romantic ballad but we tried to make it into a pop song. We have recorded some sarangi on it to bring in that emotion and lyrics are also written in a very simple way that relate to our day-to-day life. I hope that the way we have loved making this song, listeners love it that way too.

What is the story behind its creation?

There is no story as such, but I keep making songs. Whenever I feel writing something, I also keep composing simultaneously. This song also came into being like that only. I had this basic line in my mind “Gaye Jo Tum Toh Ruthe Hain Saare Mausam”. I thought let us build something around it and listen to it as to how it sounds. That’s how “Gaye Jo Tum” came out.

What are your expectations from the song?

Honestly, I do not keep expectations from any of my songs. I just want people to feel what we felt creating it. I never make songs thinking it would become a big hit and this and that. I just want people to listen to it and feel it. If they like it, shower their love on it.

Tell us something about your background.

I am born into a musical family. My uncles, dad, and grandfather all belong to this field only. My dad is a singer, my grandfather was also a singer. So, music was always there around me, but I was not very serious about it. I would always think of taking up a regular job. However, when I grew up, I suddenly started writing and composing, which led to the realisation that I could also do something in music. My love for it just kept growing thereon. That’s how the journey started. I never learned music. I never thought of pursuing a career in music. But it was a very natural process that I suddenly found myself inclined towards it. It is a blessing, I would say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMMusic (@tmmusic)

When did you decide you wanted to pursue a career in music?

When I was in 10th standard, I started writing songs. Later, I formed a band with my friends Rocky, Bittu, and Siddhant and we started playing in clubs and at small events. That’s how my love for music grew and I thought I wanted to do it for the rest of my life. I started recording my songs and tried to compose more along with understanding how music is done and what is the process of making a song like. That’s how it started and is still going on.

How did you get your first break?

I had started putting out my songs on YouTube. Nationally, my first song was “Nahi Jeena” which was by JioSaavn Artist Originals. I am grateful that it happened.

Apart from composing and singing, what are your other passions?

I really enjoy cooking. It feels good. I feel very motivated when I am cooking something. I enjoy cooking a lot, yeah.

What is next in store for you?

Lately, we have been working on a lot of projects. We are trying to bring more music to our listeners. Stay tuned, soon you will get to know about it.