Hyperama Foods to sell Nottingham, West Bromwich depots to Dhamecha Group

The development happened after the recent sale of Hyperama’s foodservice business Tiger Foods to Unitas member Giro Foods.

By: Shubham Ghosh

HYPERAMA Foods has confirmed the sale of two depots at Nottingham and West Bromwich to Dhamecha Group and the announcement has come following the sale of Hyperama’s foodservice business Tiger Foods to Unitas member Giro Foods last month, Unitas Wholesale said in a press release.

Expressing his delight over the sale of the two depots, Hyperama managing director (MD) Marcus Singh said, “I could not have wished for a better business to acquire the sites and take the business forward. Dhamecha is a fantastic operator and has successfully expanded already into the Midlands and I know I am leaving my employees, customers and suppliers in good hands.

“I would like to take this opportunity to give thanks to God, my parents, and grandparents for providing me with this platform and my supportive wife. I am looking forward now to “turning the page” onto the next chapter of our business development.”

John Kinney, Unitas Wholesale MD, said, “This is a great acquisition for Dhamecha Group as they continue with their expansion plans outside of London. Knowing the Dhamecha business as I do, I know they will be successful in Nottingham and West Bromwich, and this is only good news for the existing customers in the region and our suppliers who work with them, as I expect to see significant growth from these two sites once the Dhamecha team is fully up and running.”

He added, “I am also pleased that Marcus will remain a Unitas Wholesale member with his “JK Foods” East Asian Foods distribution business, as a longstanding member of Landmark and former Board Member of Unitas Wholesale, it is great that Marcus will still be involved.”

The depots at Nottingham and West Bromwich will transfer to Dhamecha Group effective November 14.