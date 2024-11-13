  • Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Lepra highlights hydrocele awareness for International Men’s Day

Hydrocele can develop as a result of LF, caused by mosquito-borne parasites that damage the lymphatic system.

Rajni (right) has overcome hydrocele to become state coordinator for Lepra, and a leading figure improving the lives of thousands of people affected by LF.

By: EasternEye

TO MARK International Men’s Day 2024, UK charity Lepra is raising awareness about hydrocele, a condition affecting one per cent of men worldwide. Hydrocele, often linked to the neglected tropical disease lymphatic filariasis (LF), causes severe swelling in the genital area, leading to physical, social, and emotional challenges.

This neglected condition impacts thousands, particularly in areas like India and Bangladesh, where Lepra directs much of its work to provide essential treatment.

Lepra State Coordinator Rajni Kant Singh shared his experience: “I carried hydrocele for 6-7 years without telling anyone. The surgery was a simple, half-hour procedure, and now I’m living a normal life.”

Hydrocele can be cured through surgery, but many men delay treatment due to social stigma and concerns about cost.

In Bihar, India, government funding—advocated by Lepra—has supported 4,000 surgeries to date, with plans to expand in other regions.

Lepra also collaborates with local health groups to spread awareness and reduce stigma, aiming to improve early detection and support.

