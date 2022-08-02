Website Logo
  Tuesday, August 02, 2022
News

Hundreds of Met officers and staff lose £450,000 in concert tickets scam

Around 400 Met officers have lost money.

Photo: iStock

By: Pramod Thomas

A Metropolitan Police officer based in central London was arrested and freed under investigation following a concert ticket fraud worth £450,000, reports said.

Around 400 Met officers and staff paid for cheap tickets through the social club fund, ran by the accused officer, which did not materialise and were not reimbursed.

The fraud came to light when a sergeant on the Met Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

The unit is currently under review following the murder of Sarah Everard by former officer Wayne Couzens.

According to reports, the officer responsible for the fund spent the money elsewhere due to an ongoing betting addiction.

The Sun said that the total outstanding losses will be around £450,000.

The Met Police said: “An officer attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command (PaDP) was arrested on Wednesday, July 27 on suspicion of fraud. He has since been released under investigation. He is on restricted duties. The investigation is being led by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards(DPS). Enquiries continue.”

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

