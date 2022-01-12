Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 484,213
Total Cases 35,875,790
Today's Fatalities 227
Today's Cases 1,68,063
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 484,213
Total Cases 35,875,790
Today's Fatalities 227
Today's Cases 1,68,063

SATSANG WITH SADHGURU

Humanity vs Morality

By: Eastern Eye Staff

‘One is man’s essential nature while the other is imposed to bring sanity’

THE essential nature of “humanity” has been suppressed and destroyed in many ways, and the substitute of “morality” has been brought in to bring some order and sanity to our lives.

Right now, if you take away morality, a lot of people will behave like animals.

This has happened because we have not done anything to keep our humanity awake and alive all the time. If your humanity was alive, there would be no need for morality. If your humanity was in full force, would you need morality? No.

Morality varies from society to society and person to person. Something perfectly okay in one society is dead wrong in another society. So morality is subject to people’s convenience. But humanity is not a convenience; it is your essential nature.

It is not something that was invented; morality is invented; humanity has to be discovered. You can only discover that which is already there; but you can invent anything.

Different times in history and different points of geography have led to variations in interpreting moralities. Whatever your grandmother thought was absolutely immoral is something you are doing shamelessly today. Isn’t it so? So morality differs from person to person and according to times and situations. There is a huge argument between one generation and another generation about what is moral or immoral. In every house, the fight is going on. But there has never been an argument about humanity.

Wherever humanity found its expression, at any time in history or any point in geography, it is always the same.

On the surface, in our values, morals and ethics, each one of us may be different; but if you know how to poke a person deep enough to get this humanity out, every one of us will do things the same way. To impose morality, you do not need any involvement with people; I just have to tell you, ‘Be like this; speak kindly, if you speak angrily, you will burn in hell.’ But if you want to bring forth humanity in that person, it takes much more involvement; you have to give yourself.

Otherwise, it will not happen. But it is still worthwhile, because morality may bring social order, but it will cause inner havoc. Morality brings some sense of social order for some time, but it destroys the human being.

Humanity will also bring social order, but in a loose way without any enforcement; it will make the human being beautiful. That is what is most important; isn’t it? If humanity flowers and overflows, then divinity will be the next natural step. Only if you allow your humanity to overflow within you, then divinity will flower. Without the richness of humanity, divinity cannot happen, no matter what you do. Morality does not lead to divinity, but it has brought guilt, shame and fear, because nobody can fulfill the kind of morals which have been set.

Make a list of all the things the major religions of the world describe as sin.
Then you will see that just to be alive is a sin. Anything you do is a sin. Your very birth is a sin. Since the very process of life is supposed to be a sin, you always feel guilty and terrified. If your humanity is in full swing, you would not need morality.

Only because there are so many ways in which you suppress your humanity, you need morality to be good.

Ranked among the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. Sadhguru was conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the Indian government’s highest annual civilian award, in 2017, for exceptional and distinguished service.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
How do you know yourself?
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Any work is rewarding only if you are able to touch people’s lives
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Why having many partners is not advisable for a person
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru on handling powerful bosses
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Practise Bhakti to banish negative judgement of others
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: ‘We need to change the foundations of which the world community is built’
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Guru Pooja – An invitation to the Divine
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Yogis created certain energy forms for specific purposes
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Sport inspires people to come together by ignoring differences
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Hatred can move people to do cruel things
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Sadhguru: Make life receptive, not repetitive
SATSANG WITH SADHGURU
Hatha Yoga: Building a different kind of toughness
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Humanity vs Morality
What’s in a name? Top choices for Asian babies
Students seek drastic boost in Covid support from universities
Johnson gives Commons grilling over No10 parties a miss
Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari fighting for ‘unpaid cut from defence…
Liberty Aluminium’s value up 108m since 2016
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE