  Saturday, August 14, 2021
Huma S Qureshi: The way we used to work before, we can't do that anymore

By: Mohnish Singh

After the huge success of her streaming show Maharani (2021), which marked her foray into the digital space, actress Huma Qureshi is now gearing up for the release of her next Hindi film Bell Bottom, which arrives in theatres on August 19.

Ever since the pandemic began, dozens of Bollywood films have released directly on streaming media platforms. Rumours were rife that Bell Bottom was also headed to a direct-to-digital before several state governments in India allowed theatres to reopen and the producers decided to release the film theatrically.

Nevertheless, Qureshi says that it is the need to adapt. “There are new ways of how people are consuming content. As an actor, my job is to act but if cinemas were shut, then we had to figure out a way to make films and to releasing them so that people still could consume them,” she told a publication.

Expressing happiness over the release of Bell Bottom in theatres, she said, “Some stories are meant for OTT and some are meant for theatrical release. They should get that and they deserve that. Let’s see what happens next. These are evolving times.”

The actress has got her bag full with several interesting projects which are going to keep her extremely busy for the next couple of months. “I will be shooting back-to-back projects. Shooting now is a whole new experience given the pandemic situation. You have to wear make-up and masks. The way we used to work before, we can’t do that anymore. But now, we have to find other ways of doing them which is slightly different, but safer. On the set, too, it is different but I have to give credit to film units and I just hope the pandemic is over properly real soon,” she signed off.

