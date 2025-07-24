Huma Qureshi’s 'Bayaan' becomes only Indian film to premiere in TIFF 2025 Discovery section

Highlights:

Huma Qureshi-led Bayaan will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Only Indian film selected for TIFF’s prestigious Discovery section

Directed by Chauranga filmmaker Bikas Ranjan Mishra

Produced by Shiladitya Bora; also features Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar

Actor Huma Qureshi’s upcoming thriller Bayaan has secured a spot in the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival’s (TIFF) coveted Discovery section, making it the only Indian film featured in that category this year. Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, the film is set to premiere this September and places Indian independent cinema firmly on the global stage.

What is Bayaan about and why is it significant?

The film is a character-driven police procedural that explores themes of power, religion, and institutional bias through the eyes of a woman embedded in the justice system. Qureshi plays the lead role, a character she describes as someone navigating "forces much larger than herself" in a deeply flawed system.

In a statement, Qureshi called Bayaan a “timely and powerful story” that gave her the chance to portray a complex woman caught in the crossfire of structural injustice. “There are few scripts that stay with you beyond the set. Bayaan is one of them,” she said, also noting her role as Executive Producer on the project.

The film was developed through Film Independent’s Global Media Makers residency in Los Angeles and supported by the Hubert Bals Fund of the International Film Festival Rotterdam.





Who’s behind Bayaan and how was it developed?

Bayaan is helmed by writer-director Bikas Ranjan Mishra, known for his critically acclaimed feature Chauranga. The script was shaped during Mishra’s LA residency, where he received mentorship from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and guidance from industry veterans like Jeff Stockwell and Ruth Atkinson.

The film is produced by indie cinema champion Shiladitya Bora under Platoon One Films, in collaboration with Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, Anuj Gupta, and Sadik Keshwani of Guidant Films (Switzerland).

“This is exactly the kind of script I look for—bold, moving, and globally resonant,” Bora said, calling TIFF the “ideal launchpad” for Bayaan.

Who stars in Bayaan alongside Huma Qureshi?

Along with Qureshi, Bayaan features Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra in key roles.

The film’s creative team includes editor A. Sreekar Prasad (RRR), cinematographer Udit Khurana (A Hunt for Veerappan), composer Ajay Jayanthi (Black Warrant), and costume designer Shilpi Agarwal (Indian Predator).





Why TIFF’s Discovery section matters for Indian cinema

TIFF’s Discovery section has a track record of spotlighting emerging global filmmakers, having previously introduced the world to the likes of Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, and Barry Jenkins.

For Indian cinema, Bayaan’s selection represents more than just festival recognition; in fact, it signifies international validation of nuanced, socially conscious storytelling that often struggles for visibility in commercial spaces.





Qureshi shared her excitement in an Instagram post, writing, “I took a bet on this film. No safety nets. No studio deals. Just belief. This is a win for all of us.”