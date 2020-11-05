Huma Qureshi to reteam with Subhash Kapoor for a digital show?

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who was last seen in the Netflix dystopian drama Leila (2019), is gearing up to headline a new digital project. According to reports, the upcoming show is a political drama called Maharani, which will premiere on the leading streaming media platform, SonyLIV.

The high-profile show will reunite Qureshi with filmmaker Subhash Kapoor. The actress has previously worked with the successful filmmaker on the 2017 courtroom drama Jolly LLB 2. Also starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film was a huge commercial and critical success at the box-office.

According to reports, Qureshi has already signed the project on the dotted line. She will portray the lead role in the show. There is no update on the casting of the rest of the cast. Maharani will mark Kapoor’s debut in the web-space.







Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi recently wrapped up her next Bollywood film Bell Bottom. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy thriller also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in significant roles. It was the first Hindi film to begin production in August after all shooting activities came to a screeching halt in March due to the onslaught of the Coronavirus pandemic. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment, Bell Bottom is slated to arrive in theatres on 2nd April, 2021.

Qureshi also plays the lead role in Tamil action thriller Valimai. She has been paired opposite Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in the film produced by Boney Kapoor. The actress also portrays an important character in the upcoming American zombie heist film Army of the Dead.

An official announcement on her digital show Maharani is highly awaited. Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











