Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

HSS Croydon celebrates Teacher Appreciation Day

The event was inspired by the age-old Hindu tradition of showing veneration to the guru (teacher) and it started by welcoming the teachers by applying tilak to the forehead.

A participating student speaks at the HSS Croydon teacher appreciation day programme with a picture of Goddess of Saraswati beside him. (Picture: HSS Croydon)

By: Shubham Ghosh

HSS (Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh) Croydon recently held an evening of fun and celebration as a mark of appreciation and respect to the teaching fraternity.

Children from the branch invited teachers from Elmhurst School and Harris Invictus Academy to the weekly session which is held every Friday evening at Coombe Wood School, Croydon. HSS Croydon — a chapter of HSS UK — runs weekly sessions focussing on all-round development of children and youngsters through activities such as games, arts and craft, stories, songs, skits and more.

The recent event held to mark ‘Shikshak Vandan Diwas’ or Teacher Appreciation Day was inspired by the age-old Hindu tradition of showing veneration to the guru (teacher) and it started by welcoming the teachers by applying tilak to their forehead.

Besides the children and their teachers, parents also took part in warm-ups, suryanamaskar, yoga and games that were organised for the event.

This was followed by the teachers lighting up the deep (earthen lamp) and offering flowers to Goddess Saraswati (the goddess of learning). The children also offered flowers to the teachers and sought their blessings before giving them cards and gifts.

They also thanked their teachers for their efforts to educate them.

The teachers also spoke about their experience and advised the children and their parents. They appreciated the sense of community they witnessed and the role of parents in supporting and encouraging children to do well in their education, developing values and skills to become contributing citizens.

The evening ended with the Shanti mantra and some snacks.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Ronan Kanda: Man, 2 teenagers charged with murder
News
Smelly p**’, ‘Paki bas****s’: Indian fans allege racist abuse at Edgbaston test, officials investigate
UK
Conservative Friends of India bids grand farewell to outgoing Indian high commissioner to UK Gaitri…
News
85-year-old doctor pleads guilty to woman’s death in botched surgery
UK
UK hosts International Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief
News
The Royal Parks appoints Harris Bokhari OBE to its board of trustees
News
Antique vampire-slaying kit belonging to former administrator of British India triggers bidding war…
INDIA
How Telangana emerged as the second Silicon Valley of India after Bengaluru
News
Pakistan’s future is tied up with Russia: Imran Khan
News
In talks with IMF, Sri Lanka is participating as bankrupt country: PM Ranil…
Wimbledon 2022
Norrie last Briton standing at Wimbledon but eager to lead the way
News
Freida Pinto admits to taking ‘stereotypical’ roles after Slumdog Millionaire success to gain…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ronan Kanda: Man, 2 teenagers charged with murder
Smelly p**’, ‘Paki bas****s’: Indian fans allege racist abuse at…
Postal workers in the UK suffered more than 1,600 dog…
Conservative Friends of India bids grand farewell to outgoing Indian…
‘Is gay love story a bad thing?’: Baahubali producer hits…
85-year-old doctor pleads guilty to woman’s death in botched surgery