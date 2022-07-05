HSS Croydon celebrates Teacher Appreciation Day

A participating student speaks at the HSS Croydon teacher appreciation day programme with a picture of Goddess of Saraswati beside him. (Picture: HSS Croydon)

By: Shubham Ghosh

HSS (Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh) Croydon recently held an evening of fun and celebration as a mark of appreciation and respect to the teaching fraternity.

Children from the branch invited teachers from Elmhurst School and Harris Invictus Academy to the weekly session which is held every Friday evening at Coombe Wood School, Croydon. HSS Croydon — a chapter of HSS UK — runs weekly sessions focussing on all-round development of children and youngsters through activities such as games, arts and craft, stories, songs, skits and more.

The recent event held to mark ‘Shikshak Vandan Diwas’ or Teacher Appreciation Day was inspired by the age-old Hindu tradition of showing veneration to the guru (teacher) and it started by welcoming the teachers by applying tilak to their forehead.

Besides the children and their teachers, parents also took part in warm-ups, suryanamaskar, yoga and games that were organised for the event.

This was followed by the teachers lighting up the deep (earthen lamp) and offering flowers to Goddess Saraswati (the goddess of learning). The children also offered flowers to the teachers and sought their blessings before giving them cards and gifts.

They also thanked their teachers for their efforts to educate them.

The teachers also spoke about their experience and advised the children and their parents. They appreciated the sense of community they witnessed and the role of parents in supporting and encouraging children to do well in their education, developing values and skills to become contributing citizens.

The evening ended with the Shanti mantra and some snacks.