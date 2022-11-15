Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for Fighter

Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, “Fighter” is a homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

Indian Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan addresses a press conference as launches a workout regime in Bangalore on March 11, 2017. (Photo credit: MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has commenced filming for his next movie “Fighter”.

Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of “War” fame.

Hrithik shared the news of kickstarting the first shoot schedule of “Fighter” on his Instagram Stories on Monday evening.

“Right! Let’s go …. @marflix_pictures #Fighter,” the actor captioned a picture of him with the director.

Also featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, “Fighter” is homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

The film, backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik was last seen in the neo-noir action crime thriller “Vikram Vedha”, the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Shoaib Malik wishes Sania Mirza on birthday amid divorce rumours
NEWS
Freida Pinto shares her experience with postpartum depression: ‘I wouldn’t even let myself go out…
Entertainment
Decided to take break, want to be with family: Aamir Khan
NEWS
‘I will expose the reality of what Pakistan did to me,’ says Adnan Sami
Entertainment
Joyland director says team ‘gutted’ by the ban on the film, urges Pak authorities to…
Entertainment
‘Having a Canadian passport doesn’t mean I’m any less of an Indian,’ says Akshay Kumar…
NEWS
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to host talk show together amid divorce rumours
FILM
RRR sequel in the works? Read to know what SS Rajamouli revealed
Entertainment
It was embarrassing: Jaya Bachchan recalls changing sanitary pads behind bushes during outdoor…
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s 4th wedding anniversary, die-hard fans pour wishes
FILM
Pakistan bans nationwide release of its Oscar contender Joyland over ‘highly objectionable material,’…
NEWS
Netizens hail comparison of MS Dhoni lifting the World Cup for nation and…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW