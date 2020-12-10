Housefull 5 in the works; set to be the costliest comedy ever

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to roll out the fifth installment of his hugely successful film franchise Housefull. Housefull 5 will reportedly feature several leading actors from the previous four installments, including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez. It will have a production budget unheard of for a comedy film in India before.

Spilling some more beans, a source informs a publication, “Housefull 5 will mark the return of Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others from the previous four installments to the project. It is being envisioned on a huge scale. The idea has been locked and the cast has been spoken to, already.”

The source goes on to add, “It will be a huge ensemble cast since all the characters are coming back together for the fifth installment. Sajid along with his team is working on the script and plan to shoot the movie in IMAX format. The last films shot in Bollywood in the format include Bahubali (2015-2017) and Padmaavat (2018). With this Sajid and Akshay are making their own Comedy Avenger Universe and they plan to go all out for this one.” If things fall into place, Housefull 5 will arrive in theatres during Diwali 2023.







The Housefull franchise is one of the most successful film franchises Bollywood has ever produced. All four installments have done terrific business at the box-office, with Housefull 4 being the biggest scorer so far. With Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez joining hands for Housefull 5, the audience can expect a laughathon in cinemas.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala are currently working together on an action entertainer called Bachchan Pandey. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi also feature on the lead cast.














