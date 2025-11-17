Skip to content
House prices see biggest November drop in 13 years

Asking prices post sharpest November decline in over a decade ahead of Rachel Reeves's fiscal statement

The slowdown in housing markets reflects the rising anxiety on potential tax changes.

Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseNov 17, 2025
Highlights

  • Average asking prices dropped 1.8 per cent (£6,589) in November to £364,833 the steepest fall for this time of year since 2012.
  • High-value properties hit hardest, with sales of homes over £2 m plunging 13 per cent year-on-year.
  • Mortgage lending growth forecast to slow from 3.2 per cent to 2.8 per cent in 2026 as affordability pressures mount.

Britain's housing market has hit the brakes ahead of the November (26) budget, with property asking prices recording their sharpest November decline in 13 years, according to data from Rightmove.

The average price tag on newly listed homes fell by 1.8 per cent (£6,589) to £364,833 last month significantly steeper than the typical 1.1 per cent November dip seen over the past decade. The slowdown reflects mounting anxiety about potential tax changes in chancellor Rachel Reeves's upcoming fiscal statement.

Market watchers, including property expert Kirstie Allsopp, have warned that buyers are 'in a panic' about possible stamp duty reforms and are choosing to 'sit tight' until budget details emerge.

Market dynamics shift

Rightmove's figures reveal 34 per cent of properties currently on the market have reduced their asking prices, implementing average cuts of 7 per cent, the highest levels since February 2024. The uncertainty has particularly dampened demand for premium properties, while homes priced under £500,000 have proven more resilient.

Despite the current malaise, annual sales figures remain encouraging, running 4 per cent ahead of 2024 levels.

Colleen Babcock, Rightmove's property expert, told Reuters that the budget is a big distraction, and is later in the year than usual.

It appears that the usual lull we'd see around Christmas time has arrived early this year, and sellers who are keen to move are having to work especially hard to entice buyers with competitive pricing, she added.

Looking ahead, mortgage lending growth is projected to ease from 3.2 per cent this year to 2.8 per cent in 2026, according to EY Item Club forecasts, as stretched affordability and squeezed real incomes temper housing demand, though analysts expect the dip to prove temporary.

Reeves
Rachel Reeves, speaks at the Regional Investment Summit at Edgbaston Stadium on October 21, 2025 in Birmingham.
Rachel Reeves rules out income tax rise: Report

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves does not plan to raise income tax rates in this month’s budget, after borrowing costs rose earlier on reports that she had reversed plans for tax increases.

Reeves is expected to need to raise tens of billions of pounds to meet her fiscal targets, and her recent remark that “we will all have to contribute” had been viewed as a sign that the government might break its main election pledge and increase income tax rates.

