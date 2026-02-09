How treating homes as investments is hollowing out our cities

Walk through any major UK city today and the contradiction is hard to ignore. New apartment blocks rise quickly, marketing suites speak the language of yields and returns, and investors remain confident. Yet for many of the people living in these homes, housing feels less secure, less affordable and less permanent than ever.

On paper, the market looks active, house prices continue to edge upwards, rental demand is strong and institutional money keeps flowing in. But beneath that activity lies a deeper reality, one that is quietly renewing the actual purpose of housing.

Yes, across the UK, homes are increasingly treated as financial assets first, and places to live second.

From shelter to store of value

Over the past decade, housing has consistently moved into the realm of financial strategy. It is no longer simply somewhere to build a life; it is also a vehicle for wealth preservation and long-term returns.

“Housing in the UK has shifted from being a place to live to a store of value,” says Koye Beckley, a UK-based property analyst and investor who runs UncommonDeal.com. “Policy, low interest rates and chronic undersupply turned homes into financial instruments first and social infrastructure second.”

Years of historically low interest rates made property particularly attractive to investors seeking stable returns. Global capital flowed into UK real estate, often viewing it as safer than more volatile assets. At the same time, housing supply struggled to keep up with demand, strengthening property’s investment appeal.

The figures illustrate the scale of this transformation. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average UK house price now stands at around £271,000, continuing a long-term upward trend despite economic turbulence. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households now lives in the private rented sector, showing how home ownership has become increasingly out of reach for many.

Property has always held value. What feels different now is how central that value has become to decision-making.

Built to perform, not to settle

As housing has become more commercialised, the balance of influence has shifted. Investors and large funds now play a major role in shaping what gets built, particularly in cities.

“Capital now determines what gets built more than communities do,” Beckley says. “If a scheme doesn’t meet investor return thresholds, it rarely gets delivered, regardless of local housing need.”

This influence is most visible in the growth of build-to-rent developments, purpose-built student housing and large mixed-use schemes. Research from property consultancies such as Savills shows tens of thousands of homes delivered through these investment-led models, with many more in the pipeline.

According to Robin Edwards, a London property buying agent at Curetons, this shift has subtly altered not supply, but design priorities.

“These developments aren’t necessarily poor quality,” he says. “Many are well run and professionally managed. But they’re designed for consistency and efficiency, rather than for someone imagining their future life there.”

New homes increasingly feature standardised layouts and marketable amenities — gyms, co-working spaces and concierge desks — because they rent well and look attractive in brochures. But that can mean compromises elsewhere.

“What often gets squeezed out are storage, adaptability and homes that can evolve with people over time,” Edwards explains. “Owner-occupiers think in decades. Investors think in models.”

The structural impact is also significant. Industry estimates suggest that around 290,000 rental homes left the private rented sector between 2021 and 2024, limiting options for tenants even as demand remains strong. At the same time, land that might once have supported mixed, long-term communities is increasingly channelled into single-purpose investment schemes.

The market may be active, but activity does not always translate into stability.

A strong market, an unsettled society

The clearest sign of imbalance may be who now feels housing insecurity. This is no longer confined to those on low incomes or in unstable work.

“Housing insecurity now affects people in stable jobs,” Beckley says. “You can afford the rent, but not the certainty. Short tenancies and unpredictable costs make long-term planning almost impossible.”

Private rents now average around £1,368 per month, according to ONS data, and have continued to rise faster than wages. Many renters spend well over 30 per cent of their income on housing, crossing widely recognised affordability thresholds.

“For many people, rent rises are outpacing pay,” Edwards adds. “They’re being priced out of familiar areas and delaying major life decisions because renting feels too uncertain.”

On one side, the property market is described as “healthy” because values are stable and investor demand remains strong. On the other, renters and first-time buyers experience shrinking affordability, limited security and fewer long-term options. The gap between those two realities continues to widen.

For Dikshu C. Kukreja, an architect and urban planner who is Managing Principal at CP Kukreja Architects, this represents a deeper structural concern.

“Housing has increasingly been positioned as a financial instrument rather than a social good,” he says. “What is new is the scale and normalisation of speculative ownership.”

Long-term renting, once seen as a stepping stone to ownership, now appears to be a permanent feature of the system. Parliamentary housing assessments show that the private rented sector has doubled over recent decades, while social housing has declined significantly.

“If housing continues to prioritise financial performance over livability,” Kukreja warns, “we risk creating cities that function economically but fail socially.”

The consequences are not abstract. Reduced stability weakens communities, increases inequality and places pressure on public services. Younger generations face fewer opportunities for ownership and long-term security, while existing asset holders benefit from sustained appreciation.

“Housing works best when it is treated as foundational infrastructure,” Kukreja says, “not merely a balance-sheet asset.”

The UK continues to build, investment continues to flow and the market remains active. But the more pressing question is no longer simply how many homes are delivered.

It is whether those homes are being created primarily to support lives or to strengthen portfolios.