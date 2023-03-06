Website Logo
  • Monday, March 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Hombale Films welcomes Saptami Gowda onboard for Yuva

Yuva is scheduled to release on 22 December 2023.

Saptami Gowda

By: Mohnish Singh

While Hombale Films has been ruling the hearts of the audience with their mega hits like the KGF franchise and Kantara, they are eying an even bigger and grand year ahead with yet another blockbuster on its way, Yuva.

Made under the direction of Santhosh Anandram, the film is going to be packed with intense action sequences with powerful storytelling. Yuva will feature the debut of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar’s grandson. The makers have onboarded the talented Saptami Gowda to the cast of the highly anticipated release of the year.

Taking to their social media, Hombale Films shared the welcome onboard poster of their upcoming film.

Saptami has been a part of Hombale Films’ legacy with films like Kantara.

Yuva is scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 and will primarily be released in the Kannada language while the plans to release the movie in other languages are under consideration.

Hombale Films will also be coming out with their new action thriller Salaar with Prabhas in September this year. The banner intends to make it a blockbuster year again with a plan of releasing 4 more movies this year.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Entertainment goes beyond borders and language now: Priyanka
NEWS
Rakul introduces disposable diapers: ‘We need to love planet so it can love us back’
Hollywood News
Trailer for Priyanka’s sci-fi thriller Citadel out
Entertainment
Manisha celebrates Holi with family and close friends in Nepal
Entertainment
Sidharth expresses heartfelt wishes to fans for first time since wedding with Kiara
Entertainment
Jacqueline pens a heartfelt note as she drops glimpse of her Oscar-nominated song from Tell…
FILM
Confirmed: Janhvi Kapoor to romance Jr NTR in her Telugu debut
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan injured while filming for Project K in Hyderabad
Entertainment
Seeta Patel: Dance feeds my soul and is how I offer something to…
FILM
Eye Spy: Why Yash Chopra deserved better than The Romantics
NEWS
Kangana reacts to Anushka and Virat’s Ujjain temple visit
Entertainment
Nobody can replace Kareena in Jab We Met sequel, says Shahid Kapoor
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW