  • Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Holi celebrated for first time at Leicester’s Rushey Fields

The event was organised by devotees from the Shree Hanuman Temple on Melton Road.

The members were seen in different colours, celebrating the victory of good over evil with vibrant powdered colours.

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The first-ever Holi celebration at Rushey Fields Recreation Ground was a smashing success, according to the organisers. Around a hundred community members, including local councillors, joined the festivities at the nearby Shree Hanuman Temple.

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, holds deep significance in Hindu culture and marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

“It’s important to bring the local community together to embrace joy, friendship, and the beauty of spring. Rushey Fields, next to our temple, is the perfect location and provides a secure and enjoyable environment for people to enjoy this fun occasion,” said Rajesh Patel, Secretary, Shree Hanuman Temple.

A large bonfire that is ignited with natural elements like wood and other natural ingredients signifies the victory of good over evil.

A large bonfire symbolises the burning of the evil Holika, who tried to kill her nephew Prahlad for worshipping Lord Vishnu instead of his tyrant father, King Hiranyakashyap.

Holika was the sister of King Hiranyakashyap, and because Prahlad, the king’s son, worshipped Lord Vishnu, Holika, who had a boon, thought that the fire was harmless for her, so she sat down in the bonfire with Prahlad on her lap. But because her intentions were evil, she was burned to ashes, and Prahlad remained unharmed.

This tradition highlights the triumph of good over evil. Holi, also known as the festival of colours, welcomes spring and the end of winter. The Hindu people use powdered colours and play with each other on the next day of Holi. On this occasion, they also savour sweets like jalebi, gujiya, etc., along with Thandai drinks.

“We are thankful to all the residents of Rushey Mead and the surrounding areas who attended the event and to all the volunteers who helped to make the festival a success,” Patel added.

Related Stories

UK
Prof Malik makes history as first Asian female High Sheriff of West Yorkshire
News
Councils get £850m towards facilities for children with special needs
News
Asian businessman cleared of sexual harassment charge
News
Baltimore crash: All-Indian crew safe
Uncategorized
Cheistha wanted to change lives, says family of Indian girl killed in London
News
King Charles to make public appearance since cancer diagnosis for Easter service
News
Stephen Lawrence’s legacy remembered
News
Uber Eats driver gets payout over racially-biased face scans
UK
Review wants Nottingham stabbing case reclassified as homicide
UK
Edinburgh council backs first statue to named person of colour
News
Call to relax terms for foreign healthcare workers
News
Pakistan minister keen on resuming PIA flights to UK

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW