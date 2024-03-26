Holi celebrated for first time at Leicester’s Rushey Fields

The event was organised by devotees from the Shree Hanuman Temple on Melton Road.

The members were seen in different colours, celebrating the victory of good over evil with vibrant powdered colours.

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The first-ever Holi celebration at Rushey Fields Recreation Ground was a smashing success, according to the organisers. Around a hundred community members, including local councillors, joined the festivities at the nearby Shree Hanuman Temple.

Holi, also known as the festival of colours, holds deep significance in Hindu culture and marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter.

“It’s important to bring the local community together to embrace joy, friendship, and the beauty of spring. Rushey Fields, next to our temple, is the perfect location and provides a secure and enjoyable environment for people to enjoy this fun occasion,” said Rajesh Patel, Secretary, Shree Hanuman Temple.

A large bonfire symbolises the burning of the evil Holika, who tried to kill her nephew Prahlad for worshipping Lord Vishnu instead of his tyrant father, King Hiranyakashyap.

Holika was the sister of King Hiranyakashyap, and because Prahlad, the king’s son, worshipped Lord Vishnu, Holika, who had a boon, thought that the fire was harmless for her, so she sat down in the bonfire with Prahlad on her lap. But because her intentions were evil, she was burned to ashes, and Prahlad remained unharmed.

This tradition highlights the triumph of good over evil. Holi, also known as the festival of colours, welcomes spring and the end of winter. The Hindu people use powdered colours and play with each other on the next day of Holi. On this occasion, they also savour sweets like jalebi, gujiya, etc., along with Thandai drinks.

“We are thankful to all the residents of Rushey Mead and the surrounding areas who attended the event and to all the volunteers who helped to make the festival a success,” Patel added.