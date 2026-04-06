6 ways HMRC is widening its net — from £3,500 savings to surprise tax bills

Frozen tax thresholds are pulling millions into higher tax without any rate changes.

Rising interest rates mean even modest savings can now generate taxable income.

More than £50 billion a year is expected to be raised through this quiet expansion.

There has been no official rise in income tax rates in the UK, but the amount of tax being collected, and the number of people paying it is rising steadily. The personal allowance remains frozen at £12,570, while the higher-rate threshold stays at £50,270. These figures have not moved since 2021 and are now expected to remain unchanged until at least 2031.

Behind this stability, however, the system is expanding. The Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated that freezing tax thresholds will generate more than £50 billion a year in additional revenue by the end of the decade. This is happening without any increase in headline tax rates, largely through what economists describe as fiscal drag.

The effect is already visible. Around 7 million people are now paying the 40 per cent higher rate of income tax, a figure that has risen sharply in recent years. At the same time, millions more are being pulled into paying income tax for the first time, as rising wages and pensions cross a threshold that has remained static.

1. The £12,570 allowance is costing households hundreds each year

The personal allowance has been fixed at £12,570 since 2021. If it had risen in line with inflation, it would be significantly higher today. Instead, more income is now being taxed simply because earnings have increased while the threshold has not.

Estimates suggest that this freeze alone could cost basic-rate taxpayers up to £700 a year in additional tax. It is one of the most effective revenue-raising measures currently in place, despite not being formally presented as a tax increase.

Charlene Young, senior pensions and savings expert at AJ Bell, has said frozen thresholds are “punishing taxpayers by stealth”, as quoted in a report, highlighting how the burden builds gradually over time.

2. Higher-rate taxpayers are no longer just high earners

The £50,270 threshold for the 40 per cent tax band is capturing a growing share of the workforce. Around 7 million people are now in this bracket, and projections suggest this number will continue to rise.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has indicated that by the end of the decade, an additional 4.8 million people could be pulled into higher-rate tax due to frozen thresholds. This is changing the profile of who is considered a higher-rate taxpayer.

What was once seen as a marker of top earners is increasingly affecting middle-income professionals. Many are crossing the threshold not because they are significantly better off, but because wages have risen in line with inflation while tax bands have not.

Laura Suter, director of personal finance at AJ Bell, reportedly said that “everyone is caught by frozen tax thresholds”, reflecting how widespread the impact has become.

3. Millions are now paying tax on savings interest

The impact is not limited to salaries. Savings are becoming a major source of unexpected tax bills.

The Personal Savings Allowance has remained unchanged since 2016, allowing £1,000 in tax-free interest for basic-rate taxpayers and £500 for higher-rate taxpayers. However, rising interest rates have increased the amount savers earn, pushing many beyond these limits.

Data from AJ Bell shows that 2.64 million people are expected to pay tax on savings interest in the 2025-26 tax year. This is up from just 647,000 in 2021, representing a fourfold increase in a short period.

At the same time, HMRC is expected to collect around £6 billion a year in tax on savings interest. This marks a significant shift in how savings are treated within the tax system.

For many households, this is the first time their savings have generated a tax liability.

4. Even modest savings are now under scrutiny

The idea that only large savings are taxed is becoming outdated. With interest rates rising to around 3 to 5 per cent in many accounts, even relatively small balances can generate taxable income.

This is where the figure of around £3,500 becomes relevant. While not a fixed threshold, savings of this size can now produce enough interest to contribute towards exceeding the Personal Savings Allowance, particularly for those already close to the limit.

The result is that ordinary savers, not just wealthy investors, are increasingly being drawn into the system.

5. HMRC is expanding collection through automation

The widening net is also being driven by how tax is collected. Banks automatically report interest earnings to HM Revenue and Customs, allowing the system to track income more efficiently than before.

This means tax is often collected after the fact, through PAYE tax code adjustments or direct billing. Many people only realise they owe tax when they receive a notification or notice a change in their payslip.

This automated approach has made it easier for HMRC to capture smaller amounts of tax from a larger number of people, contributing to the overall expansion of the system.

6. The number of taxpayers is rising across all groups

The widening of the tax net is affecting more than just working professionals. Pensioners are increasingly being drawn into taxation as well.

Estimates suggest that around 8.7 million pensioners are now paying income tax, as rising state pensions and private income push them above the £12,570 threshold.

More broadly, projections indicate that around 5.2 million additional people could be pulled into paying income tax by the end of the decade due to frozen thresholds.

This reflects a structural shift. The system is no longer limited to a narrower base of taxpayers but is expanding across income levels and age groups.

A quiet expansion with visible consequences

Taken together, these trends point to a tax system that is growing without changing its outward appearance. Rates remain the same, but the reach of the system is increasing.

More than £50 billion a year in additional revenue is expected to be generated through frozen thresholds alone. Millions more people are paying tax on income streams that were previously untaxed. And a growing number of households are finding that higher earnings do not translate into proportionally higher take-home pay.

The shift is gradual, but it is measurable. It is showing up in the number of taxpayers, the amount of tax collected, and the growing range of income being brought into scope.

The system may look unchanged. But in practice, it is doing far more than it did before.