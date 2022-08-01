Website Logo
  • Monday, August 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

High cholesterol? Here’s what you should eat for breakfast

Breakfast sets up the body for the rigours and efforts to come after the rest of the night.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Studies reveal that the consumption of oats has many health benefits, including the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and cancer prevention.

According to experts, diet is a key risk factor for the development and prevention of CVD. Therefore, they suggest that dietary approaches that tackle risk factors such as increased cholesterol levels should be one of the key strategies for the prevention of CVD and other metabolic disorders.

An effective way of keeping cholesterol levels in check is by choosing the right food, and breakfast is the perfect opportunity to do that, reports the Express.

This is because breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day – it prepares the body for the rigours and efforts of the day after you sleep at night.

The Express informs that Viva! Health’s Dr Justine Butler recommends oats as the most effective breakfast for lowering cholesterol.

Oats are a rich source of fibre, and eating just one and one-half cups of cooked oatmeal a day can lower your cholesterol by 5 to 8 percent, informs Cleveland Clinic.

Additionally, oatmeal contains soluble and insoluble fibre which are the two types our body needs, adds Cleveland Clinic. While insoluble fiber helps to speed up digestion, soluble fibre helps prevent disease and lowers cholesterol.

Oats are also a potentially good source of vitamins, macronutrients, minerals, and other phytochemicals (which protect against free radicals) states the National Library of Medicine.

Dr Butler adds, “A small 50-gram sized serving provides nearly five grams of fibre and you can boost this by adding dried fruit, nuts, a banana or berries and soya milk.”

But though experts advise that cholesterol levels should be as low as possible, it is important to note this only applies to one type of cholesterol (LDL-cholesterol), reports the Express.

LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol is also known as ‘bad’ cholesterol as it forms plaque in the arteries, and raises blood pressure.

In contrast, HDL (high-density lipoprotein), helps to maintain overall heart health. It is referred to as ‘good’ cholesterol.

Fibre, which is present in oats, is important for reducing cholesterol because it helps to lower levels of LDL cholesterol. It is said that fibre reportedly forms a gel-like substance in the intestines, which traps cholesterol.

However, fibre is not the only effective cholesterol-lowering food, reports the Express. The NHS also recommends food such as oily fish, bread, pasta, brown rice, nuts, and seeds,  along with a balanced diet of fruits and veggies.

To keep cholesterol levels in check, experts also recommend avoiding unhealthy eating habits and poor lifestyle habits like a lack of exercise and inactivity.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Young trans criminals could be assigned to single-sex units of their ‘acquired gender’ raising alarms…
UK
Experience of racism linked with poorer memory and thinking, as charity commits to targeting health…
News
Liz Truss: Tory frontrunner for PM claiming to be Thatcher’s heir
News
25,000 people from ethnic minority communities are living with dementia: Alzheimer’s Society
News
British Asian paediatric neurosurgeon separates Brazilian conjoined twins with fused brains
News
To control impulsive buying, don’t drink coffee before shopping
News
63-year-old superfit gran causes stir on internet with impressive physique
WORLD
Disabled Nigerian immigrant strangled to death on busy Italian street
INDIA
No strip search without presence of appropriate adult: Police watchdog issues guidelines over…
News
It’s official – exposure to air pollution linked to dementia
Sports
England players gatecrash coach’s conference after Euros win, watch video
Sports
England team have changed society, says coach Wiegman
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Young trans criminals could be assigned to single-sex units of…
Experience of racism linked with poorer memory and thinking, as…
Counting and Cracking: A moving story of love, political strife…
High cholesterol? Here’s what you should eat for breakfast
Liz Truss: Tory frontrunner for PM claiming to be Thatcher’s…
25,000 people from ethnic minority communities are living with dementia:…