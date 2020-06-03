Here’s why Rubina Dilaik quit Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

The life of a television actor is not easy. Playing the same character for years on end, while trying to keep your audience hooked to their television sets, can be exhausting and insanely frustrating. Such was the case for Rubina Dilaik also.

Dilaik, who garnered substantial fame after playing the lead role of Radhika Shashtri in Choti Bahu (2008-10), was last seen in Colors’ pathbreaking show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress portrayed the lead character of Soumya Singh, a transgender, for four years before bidding adieu to the show a couple of months ago.

Talking to an online publication, Rubina revealed the real reason for leaving her top-rated show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. “About me leaving Shakti, we had reached a deadlock. To refresh the show, we had tried many things like memory loss track, fresh faces and characters were introduced. Since it was a love story between a man and a transgender, there was no possibility of consummation so there was a deadlock. Then there was a deadlock when Vivian (Dsena) opted out because he did not want to be a part of the leap, so the love story also could not move forward, so that was another thing. Then, we thought that since Saumya can never have a child, how on television can we take the liberty of making the daughter look like the mother, so that option was not there,” she said.

The actress added that though she had the option of continuing with the show and take home a hefty paycheque, she chose to quit it as there was no challenge for her. “With the pure intention of being with my show, I chose to become the guardian of a 6-year old child on the show. Now, they cannot drag the story with that plot for long and they had to take a leap to show the kid grown up. Makers had no other option but to show Saumya as a mother figure to a 25-26-year-old. As an artist, it was not like it was not a challenge to play a 50-year-old, but in the story only if the driving seat was in my hand. I am a person who likes to take the entire responsibility of the show, now the responsibility was to be with someone else and I was only there to be seated in the adjacent seat and I could have seen it as a lavish place to be where I get a good per day but that was not challenging for me,” she concludes.